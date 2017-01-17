Canada’s main stock index was marginally lower on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares in energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.

The most influential weights included some of the index’s biggest banks, with Royal Bank of Canada down 0.7 per cent to $93.60 and Toronto-Dominion Bank off 0.8 per cent to $66.48.

Canada’s housing agency said on Tuesday it will increase its homeowner mortgage loan insurance premiums in a move that makes it marginally more expensive for borrowers to buy a home but should not materially affect the housing market.

Home Capital Group Inc., whose Home Trust unit is more exposed to housing than the banks, fell 1.6 per cent to $30, while the financials group slipped 0.5 per cent overall.

Commodity prices were boosted by a fall in the U.S. dollar in which they are priced after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that the strong greenback was hurting U.S. competitiveness.

The energy group climbed 0.8 per cent on the back of the oil price gain, with Suncor Energy Inc up 1 per cent to $43.23 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advancing 1.1 per cent to $41.64.

Goldcorp Inc. rose 1.2 per cent to $19.37 and Kinross Gold Corp. gained 3.1 per cent to $4.61 as gold jumped to its highest in nearly eight weeks on Trump’s comments.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.47 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 15,456.01, with six of the 10 sectors moving higher.

Canadian National Railway fell 1.2 per cent to $92.24, while rival Canadian Pacific Railway declined 1.3 per cent to $192.19, pushing industrials down 0.9 per cent.

Lending activity to small businesses in Canada picked up in November on gains in the manufacturing and retail sectors, a report showed on Tuesday, suggesting companies felt more confident with the U.S. election out of the way.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly three-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, one day before a Bank of Canada interest rate decision, as oil rallied and a New Year sell-off of the greenback deepened.

The U.S. dollar fell along with stocks and bond yields after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said the strong greenback was hurting the nation’s competitiveness.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.74 per cent at $53.28 a barrel, supported by a falling U.S. dollar and Saudi Arabia’s pledge to adhere to OPEC’s commitment to cut output.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3048 to the greenback, or 76.64 U.S. cents, much stronger than Monday’s close of $1.3187, or 75.83 U.S. cents.

The currency’s weakest level of the session was $1.3190, while it touched its strongest since Oct. 19 at $1.3019.

Analysts expect the Bank of Canada to announce on Wednesday that it would leave its policy rate on hold at 0.5 percent.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 3 Canadian cents to yield 0.778 per cent, and the 10-year climbed 43 Canadian cents to yield 1.645 per cent.

The spread between the 2-year and 10-year yields narrowed by 3.6 basis points to 86.7 basis points, its smallest gap since Nov. 29, as longer-dated maturities outperformed.

Global stocks and the dollar fell and gold rose on Tuesday as investors looked for safety after President-elect Donald Trump said the U.S. currency was too strong, while sterling jumped as UK Prime Minister Theresa May promised Parliament a vote on Brexit.

Wall Street opened lower, weighed down by financial and healthcare stocks, and U.S. Treasury prices gained on concerns about Trump’s protectionist trade policies. Ahead of Friday’s inauguration, investors were waiting to see if Trump would follow through on pledges for tax cuts, infrastructure spending and lighter regulation.

Investors fled the dollar after Mr. Trump said U.S. companies could not compete with China “because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us”, in remarks published on the Wall Street Journal’s website on Monday.

“We see the dollar over-valued against all the main currencies,” said asset manager Allianz’s chief economist, Stefan Hofrichter.

The dollar was down 0.8 per cent against a basket of major currencies, while the euro rose almost 1 per cent against the dollar.

The pound, meanwhile, rose as high as $1.2398 before paring gains. It was last up 2.6 per cent in sterling’s biggest daily rise against the dollar since October 2008 after May said Britain would leave the EU’s single market but would seek maximum access to it through a new trade agreement.

The yen hit a six-week high of 112.70 against the U.S. currency as investors sought shelter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 45.53 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 19,840.2, the S&P 500 lost 5.77 points, or 0.253667 per cent, to 2,268.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.88 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5,546.23.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 17/32 in price to yield 2.32 per cent, down from 2.38 per cent late on Friday. Yields earlier fell to 2.305 per cent, the lowest since Nov. 30.

“We’re still in the midst of the weak dollar, lower-yield trade,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. “It seems to represent a reversal from last year, and renewed uncertainty about Brexit and U.S. fiscal policy and the need to stay in Treasuries to diversify.”

Gold was up 1 per cent at $1,215.9 an ounce and hit its highest point since Nov. 22. It was on track for seven consecutive days of gains.

“The precious metal is clearly the beneficiary of this risk off appetite and traders are building their hedge,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK Ltd.

Britain’s FTSE 100 share index fell 0.08 per cent, extending losses as May spoke. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of major European stocks was down 0.1 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.5 per cent at its lowest in more than a month.

Report Typo/Error