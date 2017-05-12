Canada’s main stock index slipped on Friday morning after alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc acknowledged uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.8 per cent overall.

Home Capital fell 11.7 per cent to $9.55 after it said in an earnings release late on Thursday that worries about its future funding capabilities had cast “significant doubt” on its ability to continue as a going concern.

At 11:21a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.49 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,534.06.

With five of the index’s 10 main groups in negative territory, the TSX was heading for a 0.3 percent fall over the week.

Hudson’s Bay Co fell 5.6 per cent to $10.09 after the retailer reported disappointing quarterly same-store sales figures.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 percent as higher gold prices boosted major miners of the precious metal.

Diversified miner Teck Resources rose 2.2 per cent to $25.34 after agreeing to sell its stake in a British Columbia dam and related assets for $1.2-billion.

Online gambling company Amaya rose 2.2 per cent to $26.23 after beating profit expectations.

U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday and were on track to book declines for the week, weighed down by financial and industrial sectors.

Wall Street has been trading in a tight range in the past two weeks, with the S&P 500 not moving more than 0.4 per cent in either direction and VIX, the fear gauge, hovering near two-decade lows.

“It is notable that no matter what happens on the news, that might have otherwise resulted in some fear factor, has not really affected the market,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

“I think complacency is a big part of that.”

A risk-off sentiment has dominated trading this week after President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired his FBI chief, the potential fallout of which could delay Trump’s pro-growth policy.

Gold prices rose by the most in one month, while the dollar fell for the second straight day.

At 11:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 29.34 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 20,890.08, the S&P 500 was down 5.22 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,389.22 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 3.35 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 6,112.61.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, led by financials and industrials.

Retail stocks were under pressure after J.C. Penney reported lower-than-expected comparable store sales, sending its shares down nearly 10 per cent.

GE was the top percentage loser on the Dow, down 2.7 per cent after Deustche Bank downgraded its shares to “sell” from “hold.”

China’s banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders’ new business practices, sources told Reuters, as Beijing extended a crackdown on shadow banking.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of six major rivals, fell 0.4 percent to 99.228.

The dollar’s losses tracked a decline in U.S. Treasury yields as increases in domestic retail sales and consumer prices in April fell short of analysts’ forecasts, raising doubts about the economy’s rebound in the second quarter.

“It’s building on a theme of the last several months which is the actual inflation prints on the core are very non-threatening,” said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp in New York. He was referring to the core CPI’s increase of 1.9 percent year-on-year in April, the smallest gain since October 2015.

“The Fed is still going to be hiking probably two more times this year, but the urgency to act and deliver a hawkish thrust to their actions is not there.”

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down about 6 basis points at 2.34 per cent, while the 30-year yield was 4 basis points lower at 3.00 percent.

In Europe, stock markets steadied this week. Their outperformance this year against global peers remains intact, with the benchmark’s 10 percent gains outpacing the 7-per-cent rise on the S&P 500.

Emerging markets bourses continued their outperformance as well, with MSCI’s emerging markets index rising 0.2 per cent to a fresh two-year high. The gauge has posted year-to-date gains of more than 15 percent.

Oil prices were lower after rising earlier in the day. Still, oil futures remained on pace for their biggest gain in five weeks as traders expected OPEC-led production cuts to extend beyond the middle of this year and as U.S. crude inventories fell to their lowest levels since February.

International Brent crude futures were at $50.45 per barrel, down 0.6 per cent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $47.46 per barrel, down 0.75 per cent.

Gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1229 an ounce. Copper gained 0.3 percent after hitting a one-week high in the previous session with investors encouraged by top copper consumer China’s easing of monetary policy to stimulate growth.

Report Typo/Error