Canada’s main stock index slipped on Friday as some heavyweight natural resource stocks weighed, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high.

Celestica surged 11.2 per cent to $18.56 after its adjusted earnings beat expectations and it said it would exit the oversupplied solar panel manufacturing market.

The energy group retreated 0.8 per cent as oil prices slipped on an increased focus on U.S. production increases that could lessen the impact of an OPEC agreement to reduce supply.

TransCanada Corp fell 1.1 per cent to $62.83 as the country’s energy regulator said it would restart from the beginning a hearing into the company’s proposed Energy East pipeline.

Fellow pipeline operator Enbridge Inc declined 2.4 per cent to $56.73 after announcing it would pay about $170-million to take private Midcoast Energy Partners LP.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 42.68 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 15,572.68.

The index was heading for a 0.6-per-cent gain on the week and is within striking distance of an all-time high hit in 2014.

Rogers Communications extended a rally to its highest level since August as investors cheered Thursday’s results that suggested its turnaround was on track. It advanced 1.6 per cent to $56.91.

Restaurant Brands International Inc advanced 1.1 per cent to $65.35. The company said it would expand its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, into Mexico.

Industrials rose 0.1 percent, although plane and train maker Bombardier Inc fell 1.2 per cent to $2.54 as Brazil said Canada had signaled a willingness to negotiate to resolve a feud over government support that threatens to turn into an international trade dispute.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.6 per cent.

However, Potash Corp and Agrium Inc both fell 1.6 per cent. The companies, which plan to merge by mid-2017 to cut costs, are struggling with the deepest slump in a decade for the oversupplied potash fertilizer market.

Five of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

Wall Street was slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data.

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists.

Chevron fell 2 per cent to $114.21 after its quarterly profit fell short of analysts’ expectations. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes.

Starbucks dropped 4 per cent to $56.12 after the world’s biggest coffee seller trimmed its full-year revenue forecast. The stock weighed the most on the Nasdaq.

“Earnings have really just been fine,” said David Lyon, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in San Francisco.

“They haven’t been too hot, nor have there been any concerns or cautionary flags raised. I think fine might not be enough in the near term and there is a growing concern that while the numbers have been good, the forward guidance have been just okay.”

However, the Dow stayed above 20,000 for the third straight day after breaching the milestone for the first time on Wednesday, helped by the reignition of the post-election rally earlier this week.

All three major indexes were also on track to post weekly gains.

Still, investors retreated to a wait-and-see mode as they sought more clarity on President Donald Trump’s policies and the new administration’s ability to clear legislature hurdles in its quest to reduce regulation and cut taxes.

“There’s definitely a gap between expectations and reality. I think the new administration has probably until the summer time to show some forward momentum and progress on getting policy changed and implemented through Congress.” said Lyon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 18.56 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 20,082.35.

The S&P 500 was down 3.39 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,293.29.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.63 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 5,653.55.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy index’s 0.77-per-cent fall leading the decliners.

Microsoft rose 2.1 per cent to $65.59, while Intel gained 1.8 per cent to $38.24 after the two companies reported quarterly results above Wall Street expectations.

However, Google parent Alphabet was down 0.4 per cent at $853.40 after it posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates.

Colgate-Palmolive fell 6.8 per cent to $63.59 after the personal products maker’s fourth-quarter revenue missed estimates.

Oil prices slipped on Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the day, as the market shifted its focus towards production increases in the United States and away from efforts by OPEC and other producers to support prices by cutting supplies.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.56 per barrel at 10:43 a.m. EST (1543 GMT), down 68 cents from their previous close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at 53.25 a barrel, down 53 cents. U.S. crude is poised to gain nearly 2 percent on the week.

“We’re in a holding pattern at this point in time,” said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager at U.S. Bank Private Client Group. “Supply is a big factor right now and you have the U.S. really filling that gap that OPEC has left open.”

Prices had risen during Asian trading, though activity was thin due to the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in much of that region, including China and Singapore.

During U.S. trading, the market pulled back as traders brace for another potential uptick in U.S. production when the Baker Hughes rig count data is released at 1 p.m. EST. Growing domestic production is expected to offset proposed global cuts.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, agreed to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017 to relieve a two-year supply overhang.

But U.S. oil production has been rising, with the International Energy Agency forecasting total U.S. output growth of 320,000 bpd in 2017 to an average of 12.8 million bpd.

Analysts said investors who bet on rising prices were taking profit in advance of U.S. rig count data due later in the day from oilfield services provider Baker Hughes, which could signal further increases in U.S. production.

Oil research firm PetroMatrix said the rig count data, “will be a weekend risk as another surge will negatively impact the start of next week.”

There were fundamental factors that impacted prices this week, such as gains in Iran’s monthly oil exports in February and resilient production in Libya. A glitch in North Sea Buzzard crude production provided support.

But market participants warned of more volatility ahead as speculators react to even small developments in the physical markets.

“Given that speculative net long positions in Brent and WTI are already at a record-high level, the correction potential is therefore growing all the time,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a note.

Report Typo/Error