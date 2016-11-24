Canada’s main stock index made small but broad gains on Thursday, with materials stocks partially recovering from sharp losses in the previous session.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, although only the small healthcare sector notched a gain close to 1 per cent, helped by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc advancing 2 per cent to $23.30.

The most influential movers included First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which advanced 3.8 per cent to $16.59, and Teck Resources Ltd, up 1.6 per cent at $35.48.

Copper prices advanced 2.6 per cent to $5,888 a tonne, helped by expectations of inflation in China and the United States, and signs of growing strength in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 per cent.

The group had weighed heavily on the index on Wednesday, with particularly sharp losses among gold miners.

At 11:14 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 35.74 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 15,116.21.

The energy group climbed 0.3 per cent, similar to the slight gain in oil prices. TransAlta advanced 4.7 per cent to $6.08, while pipeline company Enbridge Inc slipped 0.6 per cent to $57.61.

Industrials rose 0.3 per cent, with Canadian National Railway Co rose 0.6 per cent to $89.65,.

The U.S. dollar’s gains reverberated across emerging markets as the case for multiple U.S. interest-rate increases strengthened.

Shares in developing nations extended their November slide as benchmark gauges from Brazil to Indonesia retreated. Turkey’s lira and India’s rupee touched record lows, while the Philippine peso dropped to the weakest since the global financial crisis. S&P 500 futures advanced, with American markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Copper headed toward its best month in a decade and gold slipped.

The greenback traded near the strongest level in a decade after better-than-estimated economic reports fuelled speculation the U.S. is strong enough to withstand higher interest rates. The odds of a December hike surged to 100 percent and the probability additional moves by June climbed to 66 per cent, according to fed fund futures data compiled by Bloomberg. Those bets have weighed on emerging markets on the perception that a jump in U.S. yields would curb demand for riskier assets.

“The dollar has been really strong in anticipation of Yellen’s move next month and that strength in the U.S. dollar is ultimately going to mean that emerging-market assets would be seen as disadvantaged,” said Nicholas Teo, a strategist at KGI Fraser Securities in Singapore.

Oil prices were slightly higher on Thursday ahead of next week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss implementation of its proposed cap on production.

Brent crude futures were up 12 cents at $49.07 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9 cents to $48.05.

Traders said market activity was low because of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and there was a reluctance to take on big price bets amid uncertainty about the planned OPEC-led production cut.

OPEC is due to meet on Nov. 30 to co-ordinate the cut agreed in Algiers in September, potentially with the co-operation of Russia, which is not a member of the group.

Russia could revise down its 2017 oil production plans if a global output freeze comes into force, effectively cutting output by 200,000-300,000 barrels per day (bpd), Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

OPEC will probably propose that other producers cut production by 880,000 bpd for six months starting from Jan. 1, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Natig Aliyev was reported as saying in Azeri newspaper Respublika on Thursday.

But an OPEC source told Reuters that OPEC has yet to make a final proposal to non-OPEC countries on joint production cuts, which will be discussed on Nov. 28 in Vienna.

Novak also disputed the 880,000 bpd figure and said that OPEC had earlier proposed that non-OPEC countries cut output by 500,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Bouterfa will meet his Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh in Tehran on Saturday in an effort to ensure that OPEC’s third-largest producer is on board, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

“Despite 13 countries participating, an Iranian rejection to chip in would be more than enough to kill the deal,” Tamas Varga, at oil brokerage PVM Oil, said in a note.

Most analysts believe that some form of cut will be agreed, but it is uncertain whether it will be enough to prop up a market that has been dogged by a supply overhang for more than two years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“We expect OPEC will reach an agreement at next week’s biannual meeting in Vienna ... If OPEC does successfully reach an agreement, prices are likely to test the year high in Brent of $53 per barrel,” ANZ bank said in a note to clients on Thursday.

IEA Director Fatih Birol told Reuters on Thursday that even if production is cut, higher prices could prompt U.S. shale oil drillers to massively increase their own output.

With files from Bloomberg News

