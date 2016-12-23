Canada’s main stock index edged higher in morning trade on Friday as materials stocks led a broad but shallow rally and some heavyweight financial shares slipped.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.17 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 15,353.40. It is on track for a seventh straight rising session and a 0.7-per-cent gain on the week.

One of the most influential gainers on the index was Barrick Gold Corp, which advanced 3.4 per cent to $19.68. Smaller miner Iamgold Corp rose 4.3 per cent to $4.58.

Bullion prices edged higher, but are down more than $200 an ounce since the U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump set off a U.S. dollar rally.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 per cent.

The Canadian economy retreated in October due to widespread weakness in the manufacturing sector and a decline in oil and gas extraction, reinforcing expectations that growth slowed in the final quarter of the year.

CGI Group Inc added 0.9 per cent to $63.67. The IT company said on Thursday it had signed a 10-year, $150-million deal to renew and expand its partnership with iA Financial Group.

Logistics software company Descartes Systems Group rose 1.6 per cent to $28.50. It said it has acquired trade data company Datamyne for $52.7-million in cash.

The heavyweight energy and financial groups both slipped 0.2 per cent, the only three of 10 main groups trading lower.

Several major banks and insurers weighed on the overall index. Sun Life Financial Inc slipped 1.1 per cent to $51.56 and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd lost 0.9 per cent to $662.44.

Wall Street treaded water in light pre-holiday trading on Friday, with the three major indexes on track to post weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which came within spitting distance of the historic 20,000 mark earlier this week, looked set to record its seventh straight weekly gains.

“There’s really nothing to move the market one way or another,” said Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management in New York.

“We are in a holding pattern after the Trump rally and there’s nothing really to factor in until 2017. Investors are closing the books for the year.”

Following a sharp rally since the Nov. 8 U.S. election, the Dow is up about 14 per cent for the year and the S&P 500 is 11 per cent higher on bets that the economy will benefit from Trump’s plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending.

U.S. markets are shut for the Christmas holiday on Monday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.68 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 19,912.2.

The S&P 500 was up 0.04 points, or 0.001 per cent, at 2,261.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 2.26 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 5,449.68.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, although losses were modest. The telecommunications index’s 0.23 percent fall lead the decliners.

The health index rose 0.55 per cent, boosted by Allergan’s 1.81-per-cent gain.

Economic data showed new single-family home sales rose to their highest levels in four months in November, with sales increasing 5.2 percent to 592,000 last month.

Cintas fell 4.4 percent to $114.80 after the uniforms supplier reduced the lower end of its revenue forecast.

U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse fell 0.6 per cent to $14.84, while Deutsche Bank rose 1.1 percent to $18.74 after the two European lenders were hit with a combined penalty of more than $12 billion over the sale of U.S. toxic debt.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals jumped 9.1 per cent to $5.18 after the drug developer said data showed its irritable bowel syndrome- tablet met the main goal.

While stocks will trade for the full day, the U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. ET.

Oil edged lower on Friday ahead of the Christmas and New Year holiday week as the market waited to see how OPEC would manage its planned output cuts with Libya expecting to boost production.

Brent futures for February delivery were down 16 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $54.89 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $52.73 per barrel.

That put WTI on track for its first daily decline in six sessions. For the week, the U.S. contract was set to rise for a second week in a row, gaining just 2 per cent during that time, while Brent looked like it would slip lower for a second week in three.

“The complex has begun the pre-holiday trade under moderate downside pressures that are erasing yesterday’s gains,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

“This week’s trade has offered no significant surprises as price consolidation continues with the market adopting a wait and see attitude regarding OPEC’s execution of planned production curtailments,” Mr. Ritterbusch said.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members over the past few weeks agreed to lower output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1.

While major OPEC producers including Saudi Arabia and Iraq have told customers that supply will be cut in line with the OPEC deal, Libya and Nigeria are exempt because conflict has already curbed their output.

Libya’s National Oil Corp hopes to add 270,000 bpd to national production over the next three months after announcing on Tuesday the reopening of pipelines leading from two major fields, Sharara and El Feel.

Also weighing on the market this week was a surprise increase in U.S. crude stocks reported on Wednesday in the government’s weekly petroleum report, and the prospect of sales beginning in January of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

“Crude failed to maintain gains this week following the unexpected build in U.S. stockpiles, which revived the oversupply concerns,” said Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst with FXTM.

“With some anxieties still lingering over the compliance side of the unexpected cut agreement, oil could end up extremely volatile, with losses expected if production fails to decline.”

The volume of extra oil reaching the market from the SPR could be sizeable. Consultancy Poten & Partners said on Thursday the reserve could be drawn down by some 190 million barrels between 2017 and 2025 if all planned sales went ahead.

