Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday to a nearly six-week high, although some gains were pared as oil prices fluctuated after the release of U.S. inventory data, while lower gold prices weighed on some mining shares.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 14.24 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 15,683.31. It touched its highest intraday since Feb. 23 at 15,758.39.

Gains for the index came after solid private employment data underscored the strength of the U.S. economy, boosting financial stocks and helping calm investor jitters over President Donald Trump’s ability to deliver on his policy plans.

Canada’s heavyweight financial services group edged up 0.1 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.6 per cent at $97.42.

Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.3 per cent to $41.55, while the overall energy group was up 0.2 per cent.

U.S. crude prices retreated from an earlier four-week high after data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups rose, including a 0.6-per-cent gain for consumer discretionary stocks.

Department store retailer Hudson’s Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.

Still, its shares rose 7.2 per cent to $10.40.

China’s Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50-per-cent stake in Barrick Gold Corp’s Veladero gold mine in Argentina, in a deal that could fetch more than $1-billion, people familiar with the process told Reuters.

Barrick’s shares fell 1.1 per cent to $25.81 as gold prices retreated. Gold futures fell 0.7 per cent to $1,246.4 an ounce.

The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.1 per cent.

Copper prices advanced 2.1 percent to $5,898.5 a ton.

The Nasdaq Composite hit an all-time high and the Dow was on track for its best day in more than a month following a blowout private employment report that underlined the health of the U.S. economy.

U.S. companies added 263,000 workers in March, the most since December 2014, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday. Economists had expected 187,000 jobs to be added in the month.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were up, with financials and technology giving the biggest boost.

“The GDP number was recently revised upward, jobs continue to look good, inflation is moving in the right direction ...(ADP) was just another piece of the puzzle that gives the market some confidence that we are still on track,” said Myles Clouston, senior director at Nasdaq Advisory Services in New York.

The ADP report drew investors back into the market after a period of range-bound trading amid worries about President Donald Trump’s ability to deliver on his policy plans after a recent legislative setback.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 173.7 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 20,862.94 and the S&P 500 was up 15.74 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 2,375.9.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 31.48 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 5,930.09, slightly below its record high of 5,931.83.

While the ADP report provided some cheer, investors are cautiously awaiting a meeting between Mr. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping that starts on Thursday.

The meeting, which Mr. Trump expects will be a “very difficult one,” is likely to focus on North Korea’s arms program and China-U.S. trade.

Lofty market valuations - in the wake of the post-election rally - will be tested when the first-quarter earnings season starts next week.

“Valuations from a historical standpoint are in the high end but as long as earnings growth and GDP continue to do well, there is argument that they are justified,” Mr. Clouston said.

Among stocks, Amazon.com rose as much as 1.5 per cent to an all-time high of $920. The online retailer’s shares gave the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Panera Bread jumped nearly 14 per cent to $311.90 after JAB Holdings said it would buy the bakery chain for $7.16-billion.

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its March policy meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Oil prices eased from one-month highs on Wednesday, as support from an outage at the largest UK North Sea oilfield was offset by a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories to a record high limited price gains.

Prices rose early, then turned negative after the U.S. government reported a weekly rise in crude inventories of 1.6 million barrels. Analyst had expected a decrease of 435,000 barrels, and the build reported by the Energy Information Administration came as a double surprise after an industry group had reported a draw.

“The crude build caught the market leaning the wrong way. Crude exports dropped to 575,000 bpd this week, versus over 1 million bpd last week,” said David Thompson, executive vice-president at Powerhouse, a commodities-focused broker in Washington.

“The selling most likely includes a fair number of sell stops being hit.”

Global benchmark Brent crude was down 3 cents at $54.14 a barrel by 11:24 ET. Earlier, Brent rose as high as $55.09, the highest since March 8. U.S. crude fell 12 cents to $50.91.

Oil prices had risen early after the American Petroleum Institute reported late on Tuesday that inventories fell by a more-than-expected 1.8 million barrels last week.

“Yesterday’s API report gave the market a bullish head-fake via three chunky draws, hence a build to crude stocks and minor draws to the products is causing a tempering of bullish optimism,” said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData in Louisville, Kentucky.

Prices also drew support from an outage at the 180,000-barrels-per-day Buzzard field in the North Sea.

An output cut from Jan. 1 led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries helped lift prices off last year’s lows but rising U.S. output and high crude stocks have limited the rally.

Saudi Arabia cut the May official selling prices (OSP) for its light crude oil for Asian customers, in line with expectations, but raised the price for oil sales to the United States.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers, including Russia, together cut supply by about 1.8 million bpd for six months until June, and are considering whether to extend the agreement.

The inventory surplus is likely to decline even without a prolonged cut, analysts at JBC Energy said.

“In the event of OPEC/non-OPEC not extending the cuts into the second half, the world would still continue to draw stocks at a mild pace of about 200,000 bpd until September, thereby lending support to prices one way or another,” JBC said.

Still, a rise in U.S. output is likely to pressure prices, analysts said.

Report Typo/Error