Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh all-time peak as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.

Wall Street’s three main indexes also reached record intraday highs as investors focused again on the U.S. reflation trade after a brief lull. U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday to make a major tax announcement in the next few weeks.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 21.05 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 15,750.17.

It touched a record intraday high of 15,769.66 and has rallied more than 36 per cent from a three-year trough in January last year.

Still, a rising domestic stock market will barely lift the confidence of ordinary Canadians, who are more concerned about job prospects in an economy threatened by a more protectionist United States, economists say.

Canada sends 75 per cent of its exports to the United States and its prime minister, Justin Trudeau, will look to nurture economic ties when he visits Trump on Monday.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were banks and insurance companies as bond yields climbed ahead of testimony this week by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.8 per cent to $97.59 and Manulife Financial Corp climbed 1.1 per cent to $24.67, while the overall financials group gained 0.5 per cent.

Five of the index’s 10 main groups were higher, with industrials rising 0.7 per cent as railroad stocks gained ground.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.1 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd rose 2.5 per cent to C$33.40 as copper reached its highest since May 2015 on supply curbs.

But gold stocks were weighed by lower gold prices, with Goldcorp Inc falling 1.8 per cent to C$21.84.

Gold futures fell 1.1 per cent to $1,220.3 an ounce and copper prices advanced 0.8 per cent to $6,137 a tonne.

The energy group declined 0.9 per cent as oil fell in response to growing evidence that U.S. production is rising.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd retreated 0.9 per cent to $39.11.

The main U.S. stock indexes hit record intraday highs on Monday, with the S&P 500 topping $20 -trillion in combined market-capitalization for the first time ever, as the “Trump trade” jump-started on renewed optimism about the economy.

President Donald Trump vowed last week to make a major tax announcement in the next few weeks, rekindling a rally that has stalled amid concerns over Mr. Trump’s protectionist stance and lack of clarity on policy reforms.

The S&P has surged 8.3 percent since Trump’s Nov. 8 election through Friday’s close, fueled by expectations Trump would lower corporate taxes, reduce regulations and increase infrastructure spending.

“At some point there has to be actions that match the words and I think we are getting closer to that point,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

The S&P has not dropped more than 1 per cent since Trump’s election victory. It has gained more than 1 per cent on only two occasions, the day after Election Day and on Dec. 7.

Fundamentals also remain robust. A spate of strong economic data in recent weeks has run parallel with upbeat corporate results.

Earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated to be on track for their strongest growth in nine quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“What is underlying this whole Trump rhetoric is that fundamentals in the world, including the U.S., are getting better,” Mr. Schutte said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 111.86 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 20,381.23.

The S&P 500 was up 8.55 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 2,324.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 24.90 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 5,759.03.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1-per-cent gain in financials and a 0.9-per-cent gain in industrials. The two sectors are seen benefiting the most from Mr. Trump’s policies.

Telecom stocks were the top losers, down 1.2 per cent after Verizon said it would reintroduce its unlimited data plan, sparking fears of a price war.

Verizon was down 0.8 per cent. AT&T fell 1.6 per cent, T-Mobile sank 3 per cent, Sprint fell 1.4 per cent.

Apple was the top stock on the S&P and the Nasdaq, rising 1.2 per cent and closing on its record high.

Chemours rose 15.3 per cent after the company and DuPont said they had agreed to pay about $671-million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical. DuPont was up nearly 1 per cent.

Oil fell more than 1 per cent on Monday after an OPEC report showing high compliance with last year’s landmark production- cut deal underwhelmed investors while signs of rising U.S. crude output continued to weigh on prices.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were down 96 cents at $55.74 a barrel and touched a session low of $55.65.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 82 cents at $53.04 a barrel and traded as low as $53.01 earlier in the day.

“The good compliance rate of OPEC seems to be priced in. The U.S. rig count from Friday is weighing, the numbers support the shale comeback story,” said Frank Klumpp, oil analyst at Stuttgart-based Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.

U.S. oil drillers over the past month have added the most drilling rigs since 2012, bringing the total to 591 rigs, the highest since October 2015, oil services company Baker Hughes said in a weekly report.

Speculators cut net long positions on Brent last week by 10,000 contracts, weekly ICE data showed, highlighting investor concerns about rising U.S. production.

In turn, bullish gasoil bets rose to their highest level in four years as demand is expected to increase due to cold weather and maintenance.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, agreed late last year to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017.

The group’s first official data since then showed on Monday that OPEC member Saudi Arabia had cut more deeply than expected, taking compliance in the first month following the agreement to as high as 93 percent.

Crude supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets under the deal fell to 29.888 million bpd in January, according to figures from secondary sources which OPEC uses to monitor its output.

But high compliance had been expected and the report failed to push oil prices into positive territory on Monday.

Analysts at ABN Amro are skeptical about production cuts delivering higher oil prices and reduced Brent forecasts for the first half of this year to $50 from $55 a barrel.

