Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday to an all-time high on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while a surge in domestic jobs suggested the country’s economy was picking up.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 111.47 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 15,727.17, having breached its 15,685.13 peak from September 2014.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise of a “phenomenal” tax plan has helped revive a post-election rally in stocks, with Wall Street also reaching record highs.

U.S. crude prices were up almost 2 per cent after reports that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members delivered more than 90 per cent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd climbed 1.5 per cent to $39.62, while the overall energy group gained 1.4 percent.

Cameco Corp rose 1.3 per cent to $14.43 even after it reported on Thursday a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by weak uranium prices.

The heavyweight financials group rose 0.6 per cent as bond yields climbed, with Royal Bank of Canada advancing 0.7 per cent to $96.86.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Agrium Inc forecast on Thursday a less profitable year than expected and said its quarterly profit plunged.

Still, the fertilizer maker’s shares rose 1.1 per cent to $138.27 while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 per cent.

Gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $1,230.5 an ounce but copper prices jumped 4.2 per cent to $6,066 a tonne due to a strike at the world’s biggest copper mine in Chile.

Sierra Wireless Inc surged more than 26 pe rcent to $30.87 after reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results on Thursday.

Canadian job growth unexpectedly surged in January as hiring in the service sector helped the labor market build on its momentum from the latter part of 2016.

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Friday as investors cheered President Donald Trump’s vow to unveil a major tax reform plan in the coming weeks.

Mr. Trump’s promise of a “phenomenal” tax plan helped reignite a post-election rally, which had stalled in recent weeks on concerns over his administrative priorities and the lack of clarity on policy reforms.

“The market is saying, ‘Thank you for coming back to the very core of the reasons we have accepted your agenda’,” said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

The dollar index was up 0.3 per cent to a three-week high of 101.01. Gold was down 0.3 per cent.

The S&P 500 energy index was up 0.85 per cent and gave the broader index its biggest boost.

Industrial stocks, which have been among the top gainers in the post-election rally, also rose 0.6 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 72.35 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 20,244.75, the S&P 500 was up 5.19 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,313.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 12.03 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 5,727.21.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher. Consumer staples was the outlier, largely due to a 1.6-per-cent fall in Wal-Mart shares.

The ongoing corporate earnings season helped buoy sentiment.

Activision Blizzard surged 17 per cent and gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500. The videogame maker reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a $1 billion share buyback program.

Skechers USA was up 22 per cent after its fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations.

Sears Holding jumped 31 per cent to $7.27 after the struggling retailer said it would cut debt and pension obligations by at least $1.5 billion this year.

Mead Johnson was up 4.7 per cent after Reckitt Benckiser finalized a $16.6 billion deal to buy the infant formula maker.

Oil prices rose nearly 2 per cent on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.

Supply from the 11 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with production targets under the deal fell to 29.921 million barrels per day, according to the average assessments of the six secondary sources OPEC uses to monitor output, or a 92 percent compliance.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) - one of OPEC’s six sources - said the cuts in January equated to 90 percent of the agreed reductions in output, far higher than the initial 60 percent compliance with a 2009 OPEC deal.

“Some producers, notably Saudi Arabia, (are) appearing to cut by more than required,” the agency said in a report.

While the deal has boosted oil prices, Capital Economics analysts said in a note, “we think U.S. production is likely to rebound and that it will be strong growth in demand that will eventually eat into stocks and rebalance the market.”

Global benchmark Brent crude was up $1.07, or 1.92 per cent, at $56.70 a barrel. It touched a session high of $56.76.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded up 99 cents, or 1.87 per cent, at $53.99 a barrel.

Brent was on track for its first weekly drop in four weeks while U.S. crude headed for its fourth straight week of gains.

Crude has also benefited from recent strength in gasoline prices as a glut seems to be gradually eroding.

Gasoline futures were leading the energy complex on Friday, trading up about 2.2 percent.

The IEA, which advises industrial nations on energy policy, said if current compliance levels hold, the global oil stocks overhang that has weighed on prices should fall by about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next six months.

The agency also raised global oil demand growth expectations for 2017 to 1.4 million bpd, up 100,000 bpd from its previous estimate.

Nevertheless, producers will probably have to extend the production cuts beyond six months if they want to achieve their goal of balancing the oil market.

Weekly U.S. rig count data from Baker Hughes later on Friday will indicate whether drillers are continuing to ramp up activity.

SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said he expected 198 new U.S. oil rigs to come into action in 2017, with 51 added already this year.

“We calculate that one extra rig added today will lead to a stream of new wells which cumulatively will produce 5.3 million barrels to the end of 2019,” he said.

