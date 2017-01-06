Canadian stocks declined, snapping a three-day streak of gains as an index of commodities fell and drugmakers retreated. U.S. data showing wages in December increased the most since 2009 spurred speculation the Federal Reserve will raise rates at a faster pace.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 88.15 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 15,498.43 at just before noon ET. The gauge had flirted with an all-time high in the prior two sessions, closing Thursday 71 points away from its September 2014 peak. The index finished 2016 as the best-performing developed stock market and has risen in each of the last six months. Health-care stocks paced the loss on Friday, declining 1.5 per cent, while raw-material and consumer staple shares lost more than 0.6 per cent.

The U.S. jobs data increased expectations that the Fed will raise its benchmark lending rate. Economists now see a 33 per cent chance of a hike at the March meeting, up from 31 per cent on Thursday. The probability also increased for subsequent Fed meetings.

Tahoe Resources lost 7.8 per cent, the biggest decline out of all raw-material producers, after forecasting 2017 gold production that missed estimates. MAG Silver Corp., Pretium Resources Inc. and Alacer Gold Corp. also fell more than 2.7 per cent as the Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.2 per cent * Crew Energy Inc., Bonterra Energy Corp. and Enerplus Corp. lost at least 1.5 per cent even as the price of crude oil rose for a third straight day

U.S. market

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed on Friday after the mixed jobs report, while tech stocks lifted the Nasdaq to a record intraday high.

The Nasdaq was on track to be the biggest gainer in Wall Street’s first trading week of the year, rising about 2.2 per cent. The S&P was set to gain 1.3 per cent and the Dow 0.6 per cent.

The Labor Department report showed that the public and private sectors together added fewer-than-expected jobs last month but average hourly earnings ticked up, suggesting sustained momentum in the labor market.

The report adds to a recent spate of robust economic data across sectors including manufacturing and automobiles. This, coupled with President-elect Donald Trump’s fiscal stimulus proposals, could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster than anticipated.

“It is a payrolls day so expect some choppy price action,” said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

“But overall, everyone is looking at the next administration to come in and to get further clarity on where interest rates might go.”

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting released on Wednesday showed that almost every Fed policymaker agreed Trump’s measures could call for a faster move on rates. The central bank currently expects to raise rates thrice this year.

The dollar rose to session highs against major currencies, while gold slipped.

At 10:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.89 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 19,903.18, the S&P 500 was up 1.67 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,270.67 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 21.24 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 5,509.17.

Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, led by the telecom services sector’s 1.73 per cent decline.

Technology rose 0.4 per cent, boosted by Apple .

Wal-Mart fell 1.5 per cent to $68.20 after the company said Rosalind Brewer, chief executive officer of its warehouse club stores Sam’s Club, would retire from on Feb. 1.

Amgen rose 3.3 per cent, after a U.S. district judge blocked Sanofi and Regeneron from selling their cholesterol drug, which Amgen said infringed its patents. Regeneron was off 7 per cent and was the biggest percentage loser on the S&P.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,673 to 1,081. On the Nasdaq, 1,435 issues fell and 1,140 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and eight new lows.

With files from Bloomberg News

