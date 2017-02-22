Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.

At 11:03 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 43.87 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 15,878.50.

Still, the TSX is up 3.9 per cent since the start of the year after notching a 17.5 percent gain in 2016.

Some of the biggest drags on the index were its major energy companies, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd falling 1.3 per cent to $39.34 and Cenovus Energy retreating 2.9 per cent to $18.02.

The overall energy group fell 1.3 per cent, pressured by lower oil prices.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.4 per cent at $53.57 a barrel as the U.S. dollar, in which payments for crude are made, rose ahead of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting.

The energy group has fallen more than 7 per cent year-to-date as investors weigh prospects for a proposed U.S. border adjustment which could hamper the competitiveness of Canada’s oil exports.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 per cent, with Teck Resources Ltd losing more than 2 per cent to $28.55 and Barrick Gold Corp declining 1.6 per cent to $26.04.

Gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,232.8 an ounce and copper prices declined 0.5 per cent to $6,031 a tonne.

Five of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Among those that were higher, industrials climbed 0.6 per cent as railroad stocks gained and financials firmed 0.1 per cent.

Meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods reported a smaller-than-expected profit and also said it would allow its largest shareholder to take a bigger stake in the company. Its shares rose 0.4 per cent to $29.96.

Waste Connections Inc advanced 2 per cent to $113.01. On Tuesday, it reported fourth-quarter results and provided a 2017 outlook.

Canadian retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.5 per cent in December as consumers bought fewer new cars and spent less during the holiday shopping season, putting a damper on expectations for economic growth at the year’s end.

Global stocks pulled back from record highs on Wednesday while the dollar rose ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting, which could offer clues about the next interest rate rise.

A stronger greenback weighed down oil, metal and other commodity prices.

U.S. and German bond yields initially fell on safe-haven demand, stoked by jitters about the first round of the presidential election in France where polls showed anti-EU, anti-immigrant candidate Marine Le Pen leading. They reversed after centrist candidate Francois Bayrou offered his backing to independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in a bid to bolster Mr. Macron’s chances of defeating Ms. Le Pen.

“This is politics, as well as markets increasingly betting on an imminent rate hike by the Fed,” said Commerzbank strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in Frankfurt. “Volatility is rising as investors start to prepare for the elections.”

MSCI’s main index of global stocks, which tracks share prices across 46 countries, hit a second successive record high at 446.60 earlier Wednesday. Its gain faded with a weaker open on Wall Street and lower European mining stocks.

Relatively strong earnings seasons in Europe and the United States, strong economic data, and U.S. President Donald Trump’s promises of tax reform, less regulation and more infrastructure spending have all helped lift stocks this year.

In late morning trading, the Dow rose 8.08 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 20,751.08, the S&P 500 lost 2.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,362.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.42 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 5,858.53.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq had hit record closing highs on Tuesday.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.10 per cent, at 1,473.32.

The day’s most anticipated event for markets will be the release of the minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting at 2 p.m. ET.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last week it was likely the central bank would need to raise rates at an upcoming meeting. Markets have priced in only a slim chance of a rise next month but a much greater likelihood by June.

The dollar held steady against a basket of major currencies , last up 0.1 per cent at 101.42.

Concerns about sweeping changes from major elections across Europe, and the prospect of higher U.S. rates, pushed the gap between short-dated U.S. and German government bond yields to its widest in nearly 17 years.

German two-year yields hit a record low of minus 0.919 per cent before bouncing to minus 0.892 per cent. U.S. two-year yield hit 1.208 per cent before retracing to 1.220 per cent, Reuters data showed.

