Canada’s main stock index reached a new record high on Tuesday, led by Restaurant Brands International Inc after it announced an acquisition, while heavyweight financial and energy shares also gained as oil prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index gained as data showed the fastest pace of growth in euro zone business activity for six years, while Wall Street also reached record-highs as investors cheered strong results of top U.S. retailers.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc surged nearly 7 per cent to $75.58. The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains said it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.

ECN Capital Corp jumped 11.6 per cent to $3.56 after it said it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash.

The overall financials group rose 0.3 percent, while the energy group climbed 0.9 per cent as oil prices rose.

U.S. crude prices were up after OPEC said it was sticking to its agreement to cut production and hoped compliance with the deal would be even higher.

At 11:43 a.m. ET the TSX rose 73.86 points, or 0.47 percent, to 15,912.49.

The index has surged 38 per cent since hitting a three-year trough in January last year and touched a new intraday all-time high on Tuesday at 15,943.09.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc surged more than 13 per cent to $45.91 after it reported fourth quarter and 2016 annual results.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd rose nearly 4 per cent to $29.09 but Goldcorp Inc retreated 1.3 per cent to $22.46.

Gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,236.3 an ounce and copper prices advanced 0.1 per cent to $6,073.5 a tonne.

Telecoms was the only one of the index’s 10 main groups which failed to gain ground but it fell less than 0.1 per cent.

Domestic data on Monday, when the index was closed for a market holiday, showed that wholesale trade rose for the third straight month in December.

U.S. stocks hit record intraday highs on Tuesday amid gains across sectors as strong earnings from top retailers underscored the strength of the U.S. economy.

One in every six stocks on the S&P 500 hit a new 52-week high as a rally sparked by President Donald Trump’s promise of tax reforms shows no sign of fading despite concerns around valuations.

“There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that the market has become over extended and is due for a pullback,” said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, NJ.

“That said, when you have this kind of momentum, it is very hard to sit on the sidelines.”

In the one month of Mr. Trump’s presidency, the S&P 500 hit record intraday highs 10 times, gained 3.9 per cent and surpassed $20-trillion in market capitalization.

Robust earnings have added to the momentum. Overall profit for S&P 500 companies is estimated to have risen 7.5 per cent in the latest quarter - the biggest rise since the fourth quarter of 2014.

Wal-Mart’s shares provided the biggest boost to the Dow, rising 4 per cent after the company reported higher-than-expected U.S. sales.

Department store bellwether Macy’s and home improvement chain Home Depot rose after the companies posted profits that topped estimates.

All 11 major S&P sectors were higher on Tuesday, led by a 1-per-cent gain in the energy index as oil prices rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 112.22 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 20,736.27, the S&P 500 was up 12.59 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 2,363.75 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 21.51 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 5,860.08.

Kraft Heinz shares were the top drag on the S&P, falling 3.3 per cent after the company walked away from its $143-billion offer to buy Unilever, a day after the Anglo-Dutch company rejected the proposal. Unilever’s U.S.-listed shares were down 8.4 per cent.

Europe’s benchmark index of 300 leading shares touched its highest since Dec. 2015, last up 0.7 per cent at 1,473.28 points. Purchasing manager index (PMI) reports showed the euro zone economy expanding much faster and more smoothly than expected.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index reversed an earlier fall, precipitated by Europe’s biggest bank HSBC’s surprise 62-per-cent drop in annual profits.

Stronger appetite for equities and chances of another U.S. rate increase in the coming months pushed up the dollar index by 0.5 per cent at 101.46.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told Market News International on Monday he would likely support a quarter point rate increase at the central bank’s March 14-15 meeting.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was up 1 basis point at 2.433 per cent, while German 10-year Bund yield was up nearly 2 basis points at 0.317 per cent.

Oil prices rose about 2 per cent to near three-week highs on Tuesday after OPEC said it was sticking to its agreement to cut production and hoped compliance with the deal would be even higher as it expects other producers join its efforts to curb a global glut.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an industry conference in London that January data showed conformity from participating OPEC nations with output curbs had been above 90 percent and oil inventories would decline further this year.

“All countries involved remain resolute in the determination to achieve a higher level of conformity,” Barkindo said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers outside the group agreed in November to cut output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to drain a glut that has depressed prices for over two years.

Barkindo said it was too early to say if the supply cut, which lasts for six months from Jan. 1, would need to be extended or deepened at the next OPEC meeting in May.

“While Barkindo’s statement puts a confident spin on market fundamentals, we’d say questions do remain, given that Iran seems to be signaling increased production rather than improved compliance,” Tim Evans, an energy futures specialist at Citi Futures said in a note.

Under the deal, Iran was allowed to boost output from its October level and Tehran expects its oil production to reach 4 million barrels per day by mid-April.

Brent crude futures traded at $57.08, 90 cents or 1.6 percent higher after hitting the highest since Feb. 2 at $57.31.

U.S. light crude was up $1.07, or 2 percent, at $54.47, after peaking at 54.68, its highest since Jan. 3. Futures for delivery in March were set to expire at the end of the trading session.

The more active U.S. crude futures for April delivery were up 1.9 percent at $54.81.

From a technical perspective, the tight consolidation above last year’s key broken resistance levels suggests oil prices have been coiling to break higher, said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst for Forex.com.

“I am anticipating both oil contracts to break out of their recent ranges and head higher.”

OPEC cuts have spurred a speculative move into crude oil that has pushed prices towards the top of their recent ranges.

Money managers hold the highest number of net long Brent and U.S. crude futures and options on record, data showed on Monday and Friday, betting on higher prices to come as OPEC and other key exporters reduce production.

“Should there come a time when these speculative positions decide to unwind, oil prices will be in for a significant correction,” said Jonathan Chan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures.

Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in U.S. crude futures remained at about 58 on Tuesday, well below the overbought level of 70, Reuters data showed.

