Canada’s main stock index retreated on Wednesday from a 19-month high the previous day as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares, while financials also lost ground as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The most influential movers on the index included some of the country’s major energy stocks. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 2.5 per cent to $44.69, while Suncor Energy Inc was down 0.4 per cent at $43.58.

The overall energy group fell 1.2 per cent.

Oil prices pared some recent gains following a reported rise in U.S. crude inventories and as OPEC signaled a growing crude surplus next year unless production cuts are implemented.

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 99.42 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 15,284.63.

On Tuesday, the index touched its highest since May 2015 at 15,414.57.

Financial stocks declined 0.7 per cent as bond yields fell. The sector has benefited recently from a jump in bond yields, which reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Royal Bank of Canada retreated 0.9 per cent to $90.39, while Toronto-Dominion Bank was 0.7 per cent lower at $65.61.

Investors are certain the Fed will lift interest rates for the first time in a year but less so about what it may do in 2017.

Shares of Magna International Inc dropped 1.9 per cent to $59.30, weighing on the consumer discretionary group.

Just one of the index’s 10 main groups rose, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, adding 0.4 per cent.

Canadian home prices rose in November from a month earlier as prices continued to soar in Toronto, the biggest market, helping to drive household debt to another record, separate reports showed on Wednesday.

The post-election rally in U.S. stocks took a breather on Wednesday, as investors turned their attention to the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

The Fed is widely tipped to lift rates 25 basis points, but investors are likely to pay close attention to Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s tone and new forecasts for clues on policymakers’ thinking on how President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will impact growth and inflation.

The announcement is due at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Ms. Yellen’s news conference 30 minutes later.

However, concerns over a strengthening dollar linger with the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hitting 14-year peaks last month.

“I don’t expect the market to see too much action one way or the other today,” said Michael Scanlon, managing director of Manulife Asset Management.

“The most important thing that investors will be looking at is the interpretation of the commentary from the Fed. I think the market is pricing in about two hikes for 2017 but if the Trump administration is able to reduce corporate taxes, I wouldn’t be surprised to see four hikes next year.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.08 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 19,882.13, the S&P 500 was down 3.6 points, or 0.15847 per cent, at 2,268.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.52 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 5,463.31.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy index’s 0.56-per-cent fall leading the decliners.

Oil prices fell about 2 per cent as glut worries resurfaced after a reported rise in U.S. crude inventories and as OPEC signaled a growing crude surplus next year unless production cuts are implemented.

The financial index declined 0.36 per cent.

Wells Fargo fell 2.2 per cent to $54.59 after the bank’s “living will” failed U.S. regulators’ assessment for a second time this year.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear since the election, fueled by expectations that Trump will reduce taxes and regulation and stimulate the economy.

The Dow, which has risen about 9 per cent since Nov. 8, is less than a percent away from the 20,000 mark.

Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales barely rose in November as households cut back on purchases of motor vehicles. The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1 per cent. Economists had forecast overall retail sales increasing 0.3 per cent.

General Motors fell 3.1 per cent to $36.24 and Ford declined 1.5 per cent to $12.58 following a report that China will soon slap a penalty on an unnamed U.S. automaker for monopolistic behavior.

Hertz Global dropped 4.5 per cent to $23.99 after the car rental company said on Tuesday it would replace its chief executive and reduce its board size.

Express Scripts fell 5.8 per cent to $68.94. The pharmacy benefit manager signaled that scrutiny into drug pricing isn’t going away. The stock was the biggest drag on the health sector.

