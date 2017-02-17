Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, heading for its first decline in nine days as it pulled back from the previous day’s record high, pressured by losses for resource shares as oil and copper prices fell.

Losses for the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index came as concerns over the French election and weak data in Britain weighed on global stocks, while investors looked for clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies on tax and trade.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd fell more than 3 per cent to $611.00. On Thursday, the company reported a 27.5-per-cent slump in revenue, weighed down by losses from cuts to equity hedges following the U.S. presidential election.

Shares of Enbridge Inc fell nearly 1 per cent to $54.90. Canada’s largest pipeline company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as expenses jumped and the company said its deal to buy Spectra Energy Corp was on track to close this quarter.

The overall financials group dipped 0.1 per cent as bond yields fell and the energy group lost 0.4 per cent, pressured by lower oil prices.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.8 per cent to $52.94 a barrel as investor concerns about growing global stocks weighed.

The TSX fell 27.11 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 15,837.06.

For the week, the index was on track to gain 0.7 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 per cent, with First Quantum Minerals slumping nearly 7 per cent to $14.78 after reporting fourth quarter results on Thursday.

Copper prices declined 0.6 per cent to $5,967 a tonne and gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,240.9 an ounce.

Air Canada reported a bigger quarterly loss and said it expected its margins to halve in the current quarter from a year ago, as fuel costs inch up with the rise in oil prices.

Its shares fell 6.7 per cent to $13.44.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were lower. Among those groups that gained, telecoms rose 0.3 per cent, while consumer discretionary advanced 0.6 per cent, helped by a 2.4-per-cent gain for Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd to $158.21.

Some analysts raised their target price on Canadian Tire’s stock after the company reported strong fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday.

The Dow and S&P 500 dipped on Friday, led by bank and healthcare stocks, as investors booked profits after a record-setting few days, while gains in Kraft Heinz help limit losses on the Nasdaq.

Since Mr. Trump vowed last week to announce a tax reform in the coming weeks, Wall Street has inched up to record intraday and closing highs in successive days in a rally where financials, mainly banks, outperformed other sectors.

But, with a strong fourth-quarter earnings season mostly complete, many investors say they need concrete signs of progress from Mr. Trump on his policy plans to justify more gains.

“While the markets have continued to melt up a little in the past two weeks, I’m not seeing depth, volume or conviction of the market that is looking to break out higher,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP.

“If anything I think we are setting up for a period of profit taking, while forward-looking investors await more signs from the White House.”

With a long weekend ahead due to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, investors are unlikely to make too many new bets and trading volumes are likely to be thin.

The Dow was down 56.36 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 20,563.41, the S&P 500 was down 4.75 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,342.47.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.68 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 5,814.22.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, with gains only in the defensive consumer staples and real estate sectors.

The S&P 500 financial index, which has also gained on prospects of higher interest rates, was down 0.7 per cent and the KBW Bank index fell nearly 0.8 per cent.

The biggest drags were Bank of America and Citigroup , which fell about 1 per cent.

UnitedHealth sank 3.7 per cent to $157.55 after it was sued by the Justice Department over Medicare charges.

Other health insurers also fell, including Aetna by nearly 3 per cent.

Kraft jumped 8.2 per cent to $94.45 after it said it would continue to pursue a $143-billion bid for Unilever , despite being rebuffed. Unilever’s U.S.-listed shares surged 9.5 per cent.

