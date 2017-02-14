Canada’s main stock index dipped on Tuesday after five straight days of gains that took it to an all-time high, as the materials group lost ground and investors weighed testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.82 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 15,745.76.

The Fed will probably need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting, Yellen said, although she flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under the Trump administration.

The prospect of U.S. economic stimulus has helped support stocks since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8. The TSX climbed 7 per cent in that time, helped by a 13-per-cent gain for financials as bond yields climbed.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase banks’ net interest margins.

Financials reversed earlier losses on Tuesday to rise 0.2 per cent, led by a 0.9-per-cent gain for Manulife Financial Corp to $24.90.

But the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd fell 2.5 per cent to $32.48 as copper pared some recent gains, while Goldcorp Inc retreated 1.5 per cent to $21.59.

Copper prices declined 0.7 per cent to $6,062 a tonne, and gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,226.1 an ounce.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups fell, with the utilities group sliding 1 per cent and energy dipping 0.1 per cent even as oil prices rose.

TMX Group Ltd gained 2.4 per cent to $73.00 after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, and its chief executive officer expressed optimism about the initial public offering pipeline.

Cameco Corp climbed 3.1 per cent to $15.82. BMO raised its rating and price target on the stock.

In domestic data, home prices rose in January as values in the hot Toronto market climbed even further and Vancouver prices picked up after three months of declines, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed.

Wall Street edged lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting, but expressed uncertainty over economic policy under the Trump administration.

She did not say if the Fed still planned for three rate hikes this year, as it had signaled in December. Nor did she give indications if a hike might come at its meeting in March or in June, as most analysts expect.

While President Donald Trump’s pro-business stance sparked a record-setting rally in equities, he has given scant detail on his policies, giving the Fed limited visibility on the direction of the economy.

“It is too early to know what policy changes will be put in place or how their economic effects will unfold,” Ms. Yellen said.

She said delaying rate hikes could leave Fed policymakers behind the curve and lead to quicker rate hikes down the line, which could cause a recession.

Ms. Yellen’s rate hike comments lifted the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while boosting the S&P financial sector, which rose 0.8 per cent. Bank stocks were the top gainers on the S&P and the KBW banking index rose 1.3 per cent.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the high dividend-yielding utilities and real estate sectors, both of which were down more than 1 per cent.

“While emphasizing the broadening improvements in the U.S. economy, Chair Yellen highlighted the still-uncertain outlook, including on account of possible changes in fiscal policy and ’developments abroad,’ and thus the importance of a highly responsive monetary policy.” said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz in Newport Beach, California.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 9.17 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 20,402.99, the S&P 500 was down 3.96 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,324.29 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 9.32 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 5,754.63.

General Motors was the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P, rising 3.9 per cent after Peugeot-owner PSA Group said it is in talks to buy GM’s European Opel business.

The prospects of sector consolidation caused Fiat to jump 3.7 per cent, while Ford gained 0.6 per cent.

