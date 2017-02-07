Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, with gains among heavyweight financial stocks on talk of a U.S. interest rate hike in March offsetting losses for shares of energy companies as oil prices fell.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.64 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,498.58. Eight of its 10 groups rose.

The modest tick higher came as two main U.S. indices hit fresh record highs.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Monday he was open to raising interest rates at the U.S. central bank’s March policy meeting if growth in jobs and wages continued.

The most influential movers on the Canadian index included the country’s biggest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 0.6 per cent to $95.21, and insurer Manulife Financial Corp., which advanced 1 per cent to $24.89. The financials group gained 0.5 per cent overall.

Meanwhile the energy group slipped 0.3 per cent as growing evidence of a U.S. shale production revival weighed on oil prices. Tourmaline Oil Corp. fell 1.8 per cent to $29.49 and Enerplus Corp lost 1.8 per cent to $11.47.

Parex Resources Inc. rose 4.5 per cent to $16.28 after the oil and gas company active in Canada and Colombia replaced its chief executive officer and said its proved plus probable reserves had grown 37 per cent.

Canada posted a second consecutive monthly trade surplus for the first time in more than two years in December, but booming oil exports obscured weakness in some key sectors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. advanced 2 per cent to $65.57 after the owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains provided some 2016 earnings guidance ahead of its full release next week.

Canadian National Railway gained 1.3 per cent to $90.86, while rival Canadian Pacific Railway advanced 0.3 per cent to $194.10.

Westjet Airlines Ltd fell 0.9 per cent to $22.04 after it reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.

Gold miners pulled back as bullion was pressured by a stronger dollar, which gained against the euro on nervousness ahead of French elections and on weak German industry data.

Asanko Gold Inc. declined 10.2 per cent to $4.42 and Pretium Resources Inc added 1.4 per cent to $16.43 after it said its costs had increased as it moved to complete a speedier construction of its Brucejack mine.

U.S. stocks were higher in later morning trading on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite hitting record levels and the S&P 500 coming within spitting distance of yet another all-time high.

Markets have rallied sharply after Trump’s election victory in November, riding on hopes that his plans including simpler regulations, higher infrastructure spending and tax cuts will boost the economy.

However, the lack of details regarding economic policies and Mr. Trump’s focus on isolationist policies, including a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations, have also made investors cautious.

With the earnings season at its peak, stock valuations are in focus given the run-up in shares. The S&P 500 is trading at 17.7 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to StarMine data.

Fourth-quarter earnings are estimated to have risen 8.2 percent - the best in nine quarters.

“We’ve been getting some back and forth between the new administration’s business-friendly policies versus the disruptions economically and politically from the immigration and trade-related issues,” said Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede in Philadelphia.

“However, at the end of the day, the expansion is continuing, the economy and earnings are growing and that should support equities.”

A report from the U.S. Commerce Department showed trade deficit fell more than expected in December as exports rose to their highest level in more than 1-1/2 years, outpacing an increase in imports.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.77 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 20,133.19.

The S&P 500 was up 5.34 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 2,297.9 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 22.95 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 5,686.51.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with technology index’s 0.58-per-cent rise and industrials’ 0.56-per-cent gain leading the advancers.

Apple’s 1.3-per-cent rise provided the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq, while Boeing’s 1.9-per-cent rise helped lift the Dow.

Shares of Michael Kors dropped as much as 15.4 per cent to a more than one-year low of $34.92, after the handbag maker cut its full-year revenue forecast.

Health insurer Centene was up 5.3 per cent at $66.99 following better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.

General Motors slipped 4.5 per cent to $35.22 after the automaker said fourth-quarter net income fell partly because of $500 million in foreign exchange losses. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P.

Twenty-First Century Fox fell 1.9 per cent to $30.48 after its quarterly revenue missed Wall Street expectations.

