Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by broad gains for financial stocks a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and struck a hawkish note on further increases, a move which weighed on Canadian gold miners.

Energy stocks also gained despite a pullback in oil prices caused in part by a surging U.S. dollar, while Bombardier surged 4.7 per cent to $2 after saying growth in its rail business and the ramp-up of the C Series aircraft program should help boost full-year consolidated revenue in 2017 by a low single-digit percentage..

At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.30 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 15,250.48. It had its sharpest fall in a month in the prior session.

A string of gold miners topped the list of the index’s most influential weights, with Barrick Gold Corp falling 4.1 per cent to $18.74 and Yamana Gold Inc down 8.7 per cent at $3.41.

Gold prices hit their lowest level since early February as the Fed’s policy statement pushed U.S. bond yields up, lifting the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding precious metal.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.3 per cent.

The financials group gained 0.9 per cent. Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 1.2 percent to $91.76 and Toronto-Dominion Bank added 1.3 per cent to $66.65.

Insurers also rose, with Manulife Financial Corp up 2.4 per cent to $24.95 and Sun Life Financial notching a 2.1-per-cent gain to $52.31.

Supermarket owner Empire Co Ltd fell 13.8 per cent to $16.12 after reporting a sharp miss on quarterly profit as same-store sales fell.

Athabasca Oil Corp advanced 24.7 per cent to $1.775 after the Calgary-based company agreed to buy Norwegian oil company Statoil ASA’s Canadian oil sands assets in a deal worth up to $832-million.

Overall, the energy group climbed 0.7 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 6.1 per cent to $17.64. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal-weight from overweight.

Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly fell 0.8 per cent in October from September on widespread weakness, indicating fourth-quarter growth could be sluggish, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday.

U.S. stocks hovered near record highs on Thursday as bank stocks rose, and investors viewed the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook as a sign of confidence in the economy.

The Fed sees three rate hikes next year instead of the two foreseen as of September, partly as a result of the changes anticipated under President-elect Donald Trump.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen also cited an improving labor market and evidence of faster inflation for its 2017 rate outlook.

The central bank’s decision to raise rates comes as Trump, who will be sworn in next month, is expected to cut taxes and boost spending on infrastructure.

“Investors are buying Yellen’s story that the rate hike is a vote of confidence in the economy,” said Dave Donabedian, chief investment officer of Atlantic Trust in Boston.

“The economy is growing, the job market is strong and that monetary normalization can proceed.”

Since the U.S. presidential election, stocks have rallied on bets that Trump’s business friendly proposals will stimulate the economy.

The Dow is less than 100 points away from the 20,000 mark, while the S&P has risen more than 5 per cent since Nov.8.

Still, there are some concerns that the rally has gone too far too soon and that valuations are slightly stretched.

“The recent rally is based on sentiment and ’back-of-the-envelope’ calculations regarding how the tax reform will help companies. The reforms haven’t happened as yet,” said Donabedian.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 129.01 points, or 0.65 per cent, at 19,921.54.

The S&P 500 was up 14.61 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 2,267.89.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 32.70 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 5,469.37.

All 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the financial index’s 1.46-per-cent rise leading the gainers. The index touched its highest level since Feb 2008 earlier in the day.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America were up between 1.6-2.5 per cent, boosting the S&P.

Dow was lifted by a 3.7-per-cent jump in Goldman Sachs and a 1.4-per-cent rise in American Express.

U.S. stocks fell the most in two months on Wednesday after the central bank’s hawkish stance took some investors by surprise and crude oil tumbled.

Economic data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices moderated in November, but the underlying trend continued to point to firming inflation pressures.

Other data showed weekly jobless claims fell and home builder sentiment rose to its highest level since 2005 in December.

Mondelez was up 5.3 per cent at $45.08 after reports that Kraft Heinz may buy the Cadbury chocolate maker. The stock gave the second-biggest boost to the Nasdaq. Kraft rose 1.1 percent to $85.25.

Yahoo fell 5.2 per cent to $38.82 after CNBC reported that Verizon is weighing scrapping its deal with the company after it disclosed the largest security breach in history. Yahoo said data from more than 1 billion accounts was compromised in August 2013.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as the dollar rallied in the wake of a rise in U.S. interest rates, despite forecasts of a tighter oil market in 2017 due to planned output cuts.

The dollar neared a 14-year high against a basket of other currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in a year and hinted rates could rise more quickly than investors had anticipated in 2017.

A stronger dollar, in which oil is traded, tends to hit demand for crude as it makes fuel purchases more expensive for users of other currencies.

Brent futures for February delivery fell 31 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $53.59 a barrel. U.S. crude, meanwhile was down 63 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $50.41 per barrel.

That put both Brent and U.S. futures at their lowest levels in a week.

“A good portion of what is happening today is due to the strong dollar rather than any oil fundamentals,” said Phil Davis, managing partner at venture capital fund PSW Investments in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

“It does not change the underlying fundamentals that there is too much oil out there,” Davis said, noting that the dollar was up about 2 percent so far this week while U.S. oil was down about 2 percent.

In Libya, the restart of a pipeline leading to two key oil fields could add as much as 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, challenging OPEC’s efforts to reduce world supplies and boost oil prices.

“A potential increase in Libyan production ... could offer a major offset to OPEC’s planned curtailments,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia have promised to cut output by almost 1.8 million bpd to try to clear global oversupply that has depressed prices for more than two years.

ANZ bank said on Thursday that oil markets would move into a substantial deficit in the first quarter of 2017 if OPEC and other producers reduced output as promised.

“This will likely push oil prices well above $60 per barrel early next year,” ANZ analysts said in a note to clients.

That would be quite a jump from the current trading range of around $52 per barrel for U.S. oil futures for February and March.

