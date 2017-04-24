Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.

The financials group gained 1.4 per cent after data showed domestic wholesale trade fell less than expected and the market’s favoured candidate won the first round of the French election, reducing the risk of another Brexit-like shock.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 1.5 per cent to $95.99, Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 1.5 per cent to $66.59 and Bank of Nova Scotia added 1.7 per cent to $78.16.

Insurer Manulife Financial Corp rose 3 per cent to $23.84 as U.S. and Canadian bond yields rose.

Home Capital Group Inc shares fell 5 per cent to $18.28 after the country’s biggest non-bank lender said founder and former Chief Executive Officer Gerald Soloway would step down from its board, days after regulators accused the company of making “materially misleading statements” to investors.

Home Capital’s shares had fallen 20.7 per cent on Thursday but gained 8.7 per cent on Friday.

At 11:13 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.07 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 15,711.55.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The index’s broader materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 per cent. A sharp fall in the price of gold following the French election weighed on Canada’s producers of the metal.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 1 per cent to $25.72, and Goldcorp Inc declined 2.1 per cent to $19.99. Barrick will report quarterly earnings after the bell, with Goldcorp due to follow on Wednesday.

Smaller producer Semafo Inc fell 18.8 per cent to $3.20, its lowest level in more than a year, after the gold miner reduced its production outlook for 2017.

The energy group was up 0.1 per cent as oil prices reversed early gains, while Precision Drilling Corp dropped 3.3 per cent to $5.64 after reporting a smaller-than-expected rise in revenue as the rates customers paid to hire rigs fell despite increased demand.

Global equity markets rallied on Monday, boosting a gauge of world stocks to a record high, while the euro briefly jumped to a five-month peak against the U.S. dollar as the first round of an election in France went to the market’s preferred candidate.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step towards the French presidency on Sunday by winning the first round of voting and qualifying for a May 7 runoff alongside far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

The victory for the pro-European Union centrist Mr. Macron sent MSCI’s gauge of stock indexes across the globe to a record high of 453.38.

The blue chip euro zone STOXX 50 index surged 4 per cent and was headed for its best day in nearly two years, while France’s CAC40 climbed 4.2 per cent and was on track for its biggest daily percentage gain in almost five years.

Investors were concerned a victory for Ms. Le Pen could eventually put France on the path taken by Britain to leave the European Union.

“The nice thing about putting a black swan, geopolitical disaster situation behind you is you can start focusing on fundamentals,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

“Coming into the weekend you had all that sort of risk off behaviour that gets unwound pretty quickly when the disaster is avoided.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.41 points, or 1.01 perc ent, to 20,755.17, the S&P 500 gained 23.31 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 2,372 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.84 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 5,974.37.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.99 percent and MSCI’s gauge of world stocks gained 1.43 per cent.

The euro pared earlier gains, but was still up more than 1 percent against the dollar and more than 2 per cent up against the yen.

There was also an unwinding of safe-haven trades.

Shorter-term German bonds saw their biggest sell-off since the end of 2015 as investors piled back into French as well as Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Greek debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 15/32 in price to yield 2.2874 percent, from 2.236 percent late on Friday.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.8 per cent versus the greenback at 109.97 per dollar. Wall Street’s so-called fear-guage, the VIX volatility index, plunged the most since November.

Spot gold dropped 0.9 per cent to $1,272.03 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1.21 per cent to $1,273.50 an ounce.

Meanwhile, investors are gearing up for the busiest week for corporate results in at least a decade on Wall Street, with more than 190 S&P 500 companies, including heavyweights Alphabet and Microsoft, due to report.

Asia also saw a risk rally. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.61 per cent higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.37 per cent.

Oil prices dipped on Monday, reversing earlier gains as concerns about a pick up in U.S. drilling activity trumped expectations that OPEC will extend output cuts till the end of 2017.

“It’s a still game of very narrow trading ranges between these mixed drivers,” said ABN AMRO’s senior energy economist Hans van Cleef. “If OPEC doesn’t extend those cut agreements, oil prices will fall under much more pressure.”

Brent crude futures fell 41 centsto $51.71 per barrel after hitting a session high of $52.57 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures lost 46 cents to reach $49.16 a barrel, after reaching a high of $50.22 a barrel earlier in the day.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers have so far pledged to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of the year.

Oil prices rose earlier in Monday’s session after last week’s recommendation by a panel of OPEC and other producers to extend output cuts into the second half of 2017. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia also signaled they supported prolonging cuts.

But rising U.S. drilling and production has been putting a dampener on any oil price rally. Investors cut bullish bets on rising ICE Brent crude futures and options by 9,811 contracts to 427,433 lots in the week to April 18.

In the week to April 21, U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 14th week in a row, to 688 rigs, extending an 11-month recovery that is expected to boost U.S. shale production in May by the biggest monthly increase in more than two years.

Since a trough in May 27, 2016, U.S. producers had added 372 oil rigs, a rise of 118 per cent, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

U.S. crude production is at 9.25 million bpd, up almost 10 per cent since mid-2016, approaching the level of OPEC’s top exporter Saudi Arabia.

