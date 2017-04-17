Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese data showed surprising growth.

The financials group gained 0.6 per cent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank up 1 per cent to $65.53 and Bank of Nova Scotia adding 0.6 per cent to $76.43. The group had sold off sharply last week, pressured by declining bond yields.

The most influential movers on the index also included Teck Resources Ltd, which rose 0.9 per cent to $29.57, and Lundin Mining Corp, up 1.5 per cent to $7.45.

The base metal miners gains came as China’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter as higher government infrastructure spending and a gravity-defying property boom helped boost industrial output by the most in over two years.

At 11:30 a.m ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.71points, or 0.56 per cent, at 15,622.19. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained.

The index fell on Thursday to the lowest in more than two weeks. The market was closed on Friday.

Gold miners weighed even as the precious metal hit a five-month high on rising geopolitical tensions, with Alamos Gold Inc falling 1.6 per cent to $10.77 and Goldcorp Inc down 0.1 per cent to $20.49.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was little changed overall.

Marijuana stocks fell from last week’s highs following the introduction of legislation to legalize its recreational use, with Canopy Growth Corp down 2.7 per cent at $9.66 and OrganiGram Holdings Inc off 5 per cent at $2.68.

The energy group climbed 1.1 per cent as oil prices recouped losses, with pipeline company Enbridge Inc. up 0.6 per cent to $56.60 and Suncor Energy Inc adding 0.9 per cent to $41.06.

U.S. stocks are starting higher Monday as investors get back to trading after the Easter holiday weekend. Technology companies are making some of the largest gains and industrial and consumer-focused companies are also rising after the Chinese government said that country’s economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the first quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 12 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,341 as of 11:20 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 113 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 20,566. The Nasdaq composite picked up 36 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 5,840. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks edged up 8 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 1,353. Stocks have declined three weeks out of the last four.

Leaders included chipmaker Nvidia, which gained $2.44, or 2.6 per cent, to $97.93, and Google parent company Alphabet, which picked up $10.46, or 1.2 per cent, to $850.64. Among consumer companies, online retail giant Amazon jumped $9.57, or 1.1 per cent, to $894.24 and streaming video company Netflix added $3.38, or 2.4 per cent, to $146.30. Netflix will report its quarterly results after the market closes.

China’s recovering economy appeared to get stronger in the first quarter, as it grew 6.9 per cent compared to a year ago. That was a slightly faster pace than the quarter before. The world’s second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace in almost 30 years in 2016. Policies aimed at tempering the slowdown included higher spending on construction of infrastructure such as roads and bridges. Relatively cheap credit spurred booming property sales. The official full-year economic growth target for 2017 is 6.5 per cent.

Crude oil recouped earlier losses on Monday in subdued trading, but signs that the United States is continuing to add output largely counteracted strong economic growth in China and OPEC-led efforts to cut production.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 14 cents at $55.75, after trading as much as 58 cents lower.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 14 cents at $53.04 a barrel, after falling by as much as 55 cents earlier in the day.

Both benchmarks rose last week for a third consecutive week, and were trading close to 12 per cent above their 2017 lows. Speculators in the week to April 11 also increased their bets on bullish performance in both contracts.

But in thin trading due to holidays across Europe, the focus was on indications that shale oil output in the United States was creeping higher.

“All the signs of an ever-growing bull market are starting to fade away, (with) Libya and geo-political tensions easing, but also because the Texans are back and they are pumping like there’s no tomorrow,” said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Investor Services (FIS) in Dubai. “If I were OPEC, I’d be pretty worried.”

Although the failure of a ballistic missile launch in North Korea brought some respite, markets were braced for further tensions in the region.

In Libya, fighting between rival factions has cut oil output, but state oil company NOC was able to reopen at least one field and was pushing to reopen another.

U.S. drillers last week added rigs for a 13th straight week, bringing it to its highest in roughly two years. Investors are also pouring money into the industry, suggesting U.S. output gains will continue.

Increasing U.S. output is undermining attempts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers to curb output and sustain a price rally in a market that has been oversupplied since mid-2014.

While Iran fueled hopes that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers could extend their output cuts beyond the six-month agreement, Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said it was too early to discuss an extension.

U.S. crude oil production reached 9.24 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the latest Energy Information Administration data, making it the world’s third-largest producer after Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The increasing production largely counteracted figures showing first-quarter economic growth of 6.9 percent in China. Forecast-beating March investment, retail sales and exports all suggested China’s economy, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, may carry solid momentum into spring.

China’s March refinery throughput also rose to 11.19 million bpd, just shy of December’s record, as margins remained attractive.

