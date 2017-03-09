Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Thursday as Canadian Natural Resources led a rebound in energy shares after sharp losses the day before, and the materials group gained ground.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc agreed to sell its existing and undeveloped Canadian oil sands interests to Canadian Natural Resources and to cut its share in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project from 60 per cent to 10 per cent.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources rose almost 7 per cent to $42.06, while the overall energy group advanced 0.5 percent even as oil prices fell.

U.S. crude was down, extending recent losses as record inventories kept sentiment weak.

Despite Thursday’s gains, the energy group has fallen nearly 11 per cent since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it posted its lowest close since September.

The materials group added 0.7 per cent on Thursday as gains for fertilizer shares offset lower metal prices.

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc rose 2.5 per cent to $23.41, and merger partner Agrium Inc gained nearly 2.5 per cent to $130.61.

Gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,205.60 an ounce, while copper prices declined 1.3 percent to $5,693.5 a tonne.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.34 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 15,522.32.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups advanced. The heavyweight financials group edged up 0.1 per cent as bond yields climbed after upbeat comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on the economy there.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Dorel Industries Inc tumbled 7.4 per cent to $32 after the global consumer products company reported fourth-quarter results.

Canada’s industrial capacity rose to its highest level in two years in the fourth quarter, lifted by gains in the mining and quarrying sector and a rebound in construction, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were on track to snap a three-day losing streak on Thursday, as bank stocks climbed amid signs of strength in the labor market and a near-certain interest rate hike.

The S&P financial index rose 0.6 per cent as investors turned their attention to a crucial nonfarm payrolls report on Friday that would bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike during the Federal Reserve’s meeting on March 14-15.

Fueling the rise in the bank stocks was a Labor Department report on Thursday that showed the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 243,000 last week, but remained below 300,000 for the 105th week, pointing to a healthy labor market.

An improving U.S. labor market and inflation have prompted unusually hawkish rhetoric from several Fed officials in the past weeks, leading traders to price in a near 90 percent chance of a quarter point rate increase next week.

“The market is setting up for the two-part symphony we are going to see over the next four trading days, the first is tomorrow’s jobs number and then the Fed meeting, which is the real big event,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP.

A frenetic post-election rally on bets of reduced regulation and tax cuts under President Donald Trump has been losing steam as investors fret over valuations and the possibility of Fed raising rates more aggressively.

“The fundamentals of the economy are sufficient to support where we are at now, but for further upside, we’ll need to see progress on Trump’s policies,” said Brusuelas.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank stood firm on its stimulus program but said there was no longer a sense of urgency in taking further action to counter deflation.

The Dow was up 32.27 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 20,888, the S&P 500 was up 3.41 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,366.39 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.01 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 5,844.57.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with energy down 0.3 per cent as oil prices slumped to their lowest level since late November.

Johnson & Johnson was the top stock on the broader S&P index and the Dow, up 1.2 per cent after Jefferies raised its price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Apple was the top drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq, slipping 0.3 per cent on chatter that iPhone 8 launch could be delayed.

American International Group edged up 0.5 per cent at $63.77 after Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock said he would resign.

Shares of e.l.f Beauty jumped 15 per cent following the cosmetics maker’s better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Report Typo/Error