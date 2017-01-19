Canada’s main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.

At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.29 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 15,432.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway, which rose 4.4 per cent to $201.00 a day after saying its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.

The industrials group rose 0.9 per cent overall.

Uranium producer Cameco Corp bounced 7.5 per cent higher to $15.47 after a nearly 17-per-cent fall on Wednesday after a profit warning.

Oil rallied from a one-week low as the International Energy Agency said oil markets were tightening even before cuts agreed by OPEC and other producers took effect.

The index’s energy group, which also includes Cameco, climbed 0.2 per cent.

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust advanced 9.7 per cent to $21.57 after a unit of private investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy the REIT in a deal valued at about $2.85-billion.

Gold miners fell as gold steadied after its biggest fall in more than a month in the previous session on Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s indication that the U.S. central bank would press ahead with interest rate increases.

Goldcorp Inc lost 0.4 per cent to $20.15.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities dropped to an 11-month low in November, with non-residents buying a net $7.24-billion worth of bonds, stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

In a separate report, the statistics agency said Canadian manufacturing sales rebounded in November, jumping by 1.5 per cent from October on increases in the primary metal, petroleum and coal industries. (

U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors appeared wary of taking on too much risk ahead of Donald Trump’s swearing-in as president on Friday.

The markets are also digesting a clutch of information including the European Central Bank’s decision to maintain its monetary policy, while awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

After hitting a series of record highs in a post-election rally, Wall Street has been trading in a tight range as investors look for more details on Trump’s policies.

The S&P 500 has not moved more than 1 percent in either direction since Dec. 7.

Traders in the options market have grown increasingly cautious and have been loading up on defensive contracts, even as overall levels of stock market volatility are close to record lows.

“We may give Trump the benefit of doubt in the first hundred days but unless we see some legislation being passed through Congress, this hype might turn into gripe and that ends up being a trigger for the digestion of gains,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 49.21 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 19,755.51. The S&P 500 was down 4.96 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,266.93 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.42 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 5,547.24.

Ms. Yellen said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was getting closer to running on its own and that it made sense to raise interest rates gradually. She will speak on monetary policy at Stanford University at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Investors have been worried that Trump’s pro-growth policy proposals may boost inflation, forcing the central bank to increase the pace of rate hikes.

Adding to a recent spate of robust economic data was a report that indicated U.S. homebuilding rebounded more than expected in December. Another report showed weekly jobless claims fell to a 43-year low.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with declines in energy, healthcare and financials weighing on the broader index.

Exxon was off 1.5 per cent following a UBS downgrade to “sell”. Merck’s 0.9-per-cent loss weighed the most on healthcare stocks.

Railroad provider CSX Corp jumped 17 per cent after a source said CP Rail CEO Hunter Harrison, who steps down on Jan. 31, is in advanced talks to team up with a former Pershing Square Capital partner to shake up CSX.

Union Pacific was up 2.7 per cent at $106.61 after the company reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit.

Oil prices rebounded from a one-week low on Thursday as the International Energy Agency said oil markets were tightening even before cuts agreed by OPEC and other producers took effect.

The IEA said that while it was “far too soon” to gauge OPEC members’ levels of compliance with promised cuts, commercial oil inventories in the developed world fell for a fourth consecutive month in November, with another decline projected for December.

Trading was relatively quiet early in the U.S. session as traders awaited weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) at 11 a.m. ET.

American Petroleum Institute (API) data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stocks fell 5.04 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13, well above the expectations of a 342,000-barrel decline. The data also showed much larger-than-expected increases in stocks of gasoline and distillates.

“Only the weekly reports of U.S. inventory levels can reveal quickly whether the tightening of supply is already causing stocks to be reduced.”

“The sharp fall in crude oil stocks reported yesterday by the API would underpin this hypothesis of tightening supply, especially as it was attributable to considerably lower imports,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 68 cents, or 1.26 per cent, at $54.60 a barrel after closing down 2.8 per cent in the previous session. U.S. crude was also up 68 cents, or 1.33 per cent, at $51.76 a barrel, having dropped to a one-week low on Wednesday of $50.91.

Oil prices have gyrated this year as the market’s focus has swung from hopes that oversupply may be curbed by output cuts announced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers to fears that a rebound in U.S. shale production could swamp any such reductions.

The head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, said in Davos, Switzerland, that he expected U.S. shale oil output to rebound by as much as 500,000 barrels per day over the course of 2017, which would be a new record.

OPEC, which is cutting oil output alongside independent producer Russia for the first time in years, wants a lasting partnership with Moscow, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih told Reuters. He also said extending the deal for a full year if the market rebalances was not needed.

The IEA sharply raised its 2016 demand growth estimate, and said the data indicated that rising demand was slowly tightening global oil markets.

Still, analysts said it was crucial that OPEC and other producers cut output as promised, particularly as a resilient U.S. shale industry threatened to add more barrels to the market.

“Discipline and strict adherence to the new quotas will be needed probably throughout 2017 and beyond to see the long-awaited and sustainable rebalancing finally arrive,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

