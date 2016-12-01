Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as energy shares made further gains with oil prices after OPEC reached a deal to cut output, while investors reacted to divergent earnings reports from two major banks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 2.6 per cent to $108.76 after the country’s fifth-biggest bank reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong performance in its capital markets business.

Meanwhile, the country’s No. 2 lender Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.55 per cent to $63.22 after reporting earnings that were in line with expectations.

“In light of earnings produced by some of TD’s peers, we would expect relative underperformance on its valuation today, with TD’s now noticeably lagging capital ratio likely adding to the pressure,” Barclays analyst John Aiken wrote in a note.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.4 per cent overall.

The energy group climbed 3 per cent, adding to a nearly 8-per-cent jump on Wednesday after OPEC members and Russia agreed to limit their oil output in a bid to prop up prices.

Suncor Energy Inc added 3.1 per cent to $44.10 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 2.9 per cent to $46.66.

At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.65 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 15,140.50.

Four of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4 per cent as gold prices hit a 10-month low.

The pace of growth in Canadian manufacturing picked up modestly in November as a measure of new orders rose to its highest in seven months, data showed, an encouraging sign for a sector that has struggled to make strong gains this year.

Losses in technology stocks dragged down the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 in choppy trading on Thursday, while bank and energy shares propped up the Dow.

Declines in Facebook, Microsoft and Apple pushed the Nasdaq to a two-week low, while setting the S&P 500 technology index for its worst day since August.

While Wall Street has rallied since the November election on hopes that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies would be market friendly, technology stocks have gained the least, rising by a mere 0.6 percent.

“I think what you are seeing is people moving out of names that have been winners in the past couple of years and from companies that have predictable growth such as Facebook, Alphabet and Apple,” said Michael Scanlon, managing director of Manulife Asset Management.

Facebook fell 3.2 per cent to $114.73 after Canaccord Genuity cut its price target on the stock, while Microsoft , Apple and Alphabet fell between 1.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent.

However, the Dow moved higher, powered by a more than 4 percent rise in oil prices and gains in bank stocks.

Brent futures hit a six-week high of $53.98. The commodity rallied nearly 9 percent on Wednesday after major oil producers agreed to cut output and support prices - the first of such a move since 2008.

The S&P 500 energy index rose 1.55 per cent, with shares of Exxon and Chevron leading the gainers.

Investors are now turning their attention to economic data to assess whether the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at its meeting on Dec. 13-14.

The central bank has been preparing the markets for a rate increase amid improving economic conditions. Some Fed officials have said President-elect Donald Trump’s policies could boost inflation, pushing it closer to the central bank’s 2-per-cent target.

U.S. factory activity accelerated to a five-month high in November amid a pickup in new orders and production, offering more evidence that the economy gained momentum early in the fourth quarter, a Institute for Supply Management report showed.

Financial index rose 1.5 per cent on Thursday. The sector has risen 12.3 per cent since the November election on prospects of an interest rate hike this month.

Traders have currently priced in a 90-per-cent chance of a rate increase in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68.01 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 19,191.59.

The S&P 500 was down 2.58 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,196.23.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 51.45 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 5,272.24.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading lower, with bond proxies such as utilities and real estate being the worst hit.

Bluebird Bio shares soared 23 per cent to $75 after the gene-therapy developer said patients undergoing its multiple myeloma treatment showed strong benefits. Shares of Celgene , which is developing the therapy with Bluebird, was up less than 1 percent.

Skechers surged 13.7 per cent after Buckingham Research upgraded the shoemaker’s stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

