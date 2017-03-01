Canada’s main stock index bounced higher on Wednesday as its heavyweight financial services group cheered signs from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers that raised expectations for a March rate hike.

Resource stocks, industrials and consumer names were all also broadly higher in morning trade, as advancers outnumbered decliners three-to-one and the index looked set to break a five-day downward move.

Canadian financial stocks stand to benefit from any hikes as higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

The group gained 1.1 per cent overall, with insurer Manulife Financial Corp up 2 per cent to $24.21 and Toronto-Dominion Bank advancing 0.9 per cent to $69.08. TD reports quarterly results on Thursday.

National Bank of Canada gained 2.3 per cent to $57.97 after reporting profit that handily beat estimates.

By contrast to the Fed, the Bank of Canada held rates steady on Wednesday as it stayed focused on the “significant uncertainties” facing the domestic economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 134.77 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 15,534.01.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with only telecoms lagging.

The energy group climbed 0.9 per cent, as oil prices rose as investors took heart from strict OPEC compliance with its pledge to cut output.

Industrials rose 1.4 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumped 6 per cent to $14.65 and Teck Resources Ltd advanced 5.5 per cent to $28.02 as copper prices hit a more than one-week high.

Meanwhile gold miners pulled back with gold after the Fed comments and as a Tuesday night speech by U.S. President Donald Trump included little detail on his plans for tax reform and infrastructure spending.

Goldcorp Inc fell 1.7 per cent to $20.69 and Kinross Gold Corp lost 2 per cent to $4.59.

Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday, with the Dow hitting a record above 21,000 points, while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields jumped as investors bet that a U.S. interest rate hike would come soon.

New York Fed President William Dudley - one of the most influential U.S. central bankers, and usually considered a dove - said late Tuesday that the case for tightening monetary policy had become “a lot more compelling,” while San Francisco Fed President John Williams said he saw “no need to delay” raising rates.

The comments overshadowed U.S. President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night speech to Congress and sent U.S. financial stocks soaring, helping the Dow Jones Industrial Average top 21,000 for the first time as banks’ profits get a boost from higher interest rates.

“Williams and Dudley are very strongly signaling that fact that March is a live meeting, and that’s occurring against the backdrop of consistently strong (economic) numbers,” said Richard Franulovich, a senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corporation in New York.

The Dow was up 254.45 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 21,066.69, the S&P 500 had gained 25.3 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 2,388.94 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 57.20 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 5,882.64.

Gains in mining and bank stocks also took Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index to an all-time high. It last traded up 1.5 per cent, in line with a rise in the FTSEurofirst 300 index.

U.S. Treasury yields rose broadly with 2-year yields hitting their highest in more than seven years on increased expectations for a Fed rate hike in March.

Having priced in only around a 35-per-cent chance that the Fed would move this month before the Fed comments, investors are now pricing in around a 66.4-per-cent probability of a March hike, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Yields on the 2-year Treasury note rose to a high of 1.308 per cent, the highest point since August 2009. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 25/32 in price to yield 2.45 per cent. It earlier rose to 2.471, the highest since Feb. 16.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, climbed 0.7 percent and touched its highest level since Jan. 11.

French stocks were boosted after controversial right-wing French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, vowed to stay in the race. The decision could strengthen the favorite candidate - centrist Emmanuel Macron - who, polls show, would beat far-right anti-EU leader Marine Le Pen.

The decision helped French stocks, already doing well after strong earnings reports, climb 2 per cent.

The global MSCI ACWI index, was up 0.6 per cent, erasing the previous three days’ losses.

In his speech Tuesday, Mr. Trump pledged to overhaul the immigration system, improve jobs and wages and deliver “massive” tax relief to the middle class and tax cuts for companies, but offered few clues on how this would be achieved.

Oil prices pared gains on Wednesday, with U.S. futures turning negative, after crude inventories in the United States rose to a record high.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose 1.5 million barrels last week, less than forecast, but touching a record high at 520.2 million barrels after eight straight weekly builds.

The consecutive increases have fueled worries that demand growth may not be sufficient to soak up the global oil glut despite a deal by major oil producers to cut output during the first half of the year.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for April delivery was down 9 cents at $53.92, down from $54.44 earlier in the session.

May Brent crude futures was 2 cents higher at $56.51 a barrel after earlier trading as high as $57.05 a barrel.

