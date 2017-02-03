Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight financial and energy shares as oil rose and investors weighed a much stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls.

Gains for financials came as the possibility of simpler U.S. bank regulations drove up U.S. bank stocks. Many large Canadian banks have sizable operations in the United States.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 1 per cent to $94.63, while the overall financials group gained nearly 1 per cent.

U.S. job growth surged more than expected in January but a smaller-than-expected increase in wages may reduce pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the near term.

Gold prices rose as a weaker case for near-term interest rate hikes pressured the U.S. dollar, while U.S. crude prices were up as investors weighed the possibility of new sanctions on Iran.

The increase in oil prices helped push energy stocks 0.2 per cent higher, with Suncor Energy Inc climbing 1.1 per cent to $40.95.

At 11:02 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 96.58 points, or 0.63 percent, to 15,495.69.

Last week the index came within 11 points of its all-time high at 15,685.13. But it has retreated 0.5 per cent this week, pressured by uncertainty over U.S. trade policy with Canada under the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking a low key approach to dealing with Trump, seeking to avoid clashes while indirectly signaling the two leaders’ differences to a domestic audience.

Department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy’s Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Shares of Hudson’s Bay jumped 4.7 per cent to $10.47.

Industrials rose 0.5 per cent as railroad stocks gained, while the materials group, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 per cent.

Just one of the index’s 10 main groups fell, with telecoms dipping 0.1 per cent.

The U.S. dollar headed for its fourth straight weekly loss and bond yields fell on Friday after wage growth slowed in the monthly employment report, suggesting the Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates again soon

Stock prices rose though on the creation of more jobs than expected in the U.S. Labor Department jobs data, while President Trump’s executive order to review banking regulations introduced after the 2008 crisis also boosted financial sector stocks.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, but the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.8 percent and wages increased only modestly, suggesting that there was still some slack in the labor market.

“The payrolls report is a mixed bag,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

“It’s certainly reassuring to see the upside surprise in hiring. More importantly we saw a rise in labor force participation (which) could be a signal that workers that had been sidelined may be more encouraged to look for jobs. That’s a good sign.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175.57 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 20,060.48, the S&P 500 gained 16.18 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 2,297.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.68 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 5,660.87.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on the disappointing wage growth numbers, indicating inflation may not rise at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon as expected.

“Most of the disappointment is really focused around the inflation pressures that would presumably force the Fed to act,” said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices rose 11/32 to yield 2.43 per cent and the lower yields undermined the U.S. dollar, which had risen in early trading on expectations of a solid reading.

The U.S. currency has been hit by uncertainty about policy direction created by President Trump’s flurry of executive orders in recent weeks after an initial burst of enthusiasm for the new administration’s promises of tax reform, infrastructure spending and financial deregulation.

Sterling steadied after its worst fall since October, while the euro was set for its sixth week of gains in seven, at $1.0790 and having gone as high as $1.0829 after the latest signs that growth and inflation are rising in the euro zone.

European stocks gained broadly with the STOXX 600 up 0.6 per cent, bouncing back from losses seen in the previous session. The index remains negative for the week as caution about the impact of Trump’s policies has weighed on a rally in risky assets.

Euro zone corporate earnings have been strong so far and a survey on Friday showed euro zone businesses started 2017 by increasing activity at the same multi-year record pace they set in December and faster growth in demand suggested the good times will continue.

Chinese stocks slumped, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates to slow capital flight, adding to growing concerns about Trump’s aggressive policies.

MSCI’s all-world stock index, which tracks bourses in 46 markets around the globe, rose 0.6 per cent, on pace for its third day of gains and its largest one-day percentage gain in more than a week.

London copper fell, however, after China’s tightening of policy spooked metals markets.

Gold rose 0.3 per cent.

Oil prices jumped higher on Friday in response to the prospect of a fresh round of U.S. sanctions against Iran after its test launch of a ballistic missile.

Brent crude futures were up 43 cents at $56.99 a barrel, having lost 24 cents in the previous session. Brent was on track for a more than 2-per-cent gain on the week, its first significant weekly rise this year.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 37 cents to $53.91, after closing 34 cents down on Thursday. The contract is up by nearly 1 per cent on the week.

U.S. President Donald Trump had warned on Twitter that “Iran is playing with fire” after its missile test, and the U.S. Treasury said on Friday that it would announce new sanctions on Iran, including individuals and entities based in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and China.

“The ‘trumperament’ of the new U.S. president is being tested by Iran and soon maybe also by Russia and China,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director of consultancy PetroMatrix. “And that is adding some geopolitical support to crude oil.”

The sanctions announcement added to volatility in what had already been a day of choppy trading. Analysts said the market is torn between promised cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and fears over rising U.S. shale oil production.

Earlier in the afternoon the oil contracts gave up gains and briefly turned negative on U.S. jobs data.

Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist with ABN Amro, said there could be more choppy trading after Baker Hughes releases U.S. rig count data later in the day, giving an indication on future U.S. production.

The prospect of more oil output from Nigeria and other non-OPEC producers such as Brazil also looms.

“Record speculative length threatens to trigger a sharp price fall as unease builds,” Commerzbank said in a note.





