Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as energy stocks gained with higher oil prices and as investors broadly cheered trade data that offered further evidence of a third quarter economic rebound.

At 11:42 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.84 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 14,606.85.

Eight of its main groups were in positive territory.

The energy group climbed 1.6 per cent as oil prices pushed to their highest since June, supported by an industry report that U.S. inventories probably fell for a fifth straight week and OPEC’s deal to cut supply.

Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.3 per cent to $36.85 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 2.6 per cent to $43.07.

Enerplus Corp shares rose 8.1 percent to $9.85. The energy producer has put its natural gas assets in the U.S. Marcellus shale region up for sale, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

Barrick Gold rose 1.8 per cent to $20.76. It said late on Tuesday that operations had resumed at its Veladero mine in Argentina following approval from local authorities after processing solution containing cyanide spilled last month.

But the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.1 per cent, as a string of other gold miners lagged, adding to a plunge on Tuesday, as prices for the precious metal held near a three-month low.

Novagold RS fell 5.9 per cent to $6.03 after reporting a third-quarter loss.

Canada’s trade deficit in August shrank to its lowest level in eight months on stronger non-energy exports, offering further evidence the economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter.

The financials group gained 0.5 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.7 per cent to $81.71 and Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 0.6 per cent to $58.22.

Industrials rose 0.9 percent, with Canadian National Railway Co up 1.5 per cent to $88.27.

Wall Street rose for the first time in three days on Wednesday, powered by gains in financial and energy shares.

Activity in the U.S. services sector saw a big rebound in September, after having slowed to more than a six-year low in the previous month, a report from the Institute of Supply Management showed.

The data raised the prospects of a U.S. interest rate hike in the near term and comes before a carefully watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Oil prices touched their highest levels since June following a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories.

“The markets are taking the economic news positively, but it is a double-edged sword in our opinion because a better economy means the Fed is going to finally start moving on rates,” said Brad Lamensdorf, co-manager at Ranger Alternative Management in Connecticut.

Traders priced in a near 65-per-cent chance of a rate hike in December after the ISM report, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The odds had slightly fallen earlier in the day after data showed that fewer-than-expected jobs were added in the private sector last month.

A growing number of Fed officials have argued for a rate hike before the year ends as conditions in the labor market improve and inflation inches toward the central bank’s 2-per-cent target.

The S&P financial sector rose 1.46 per cent to more than a three-week high.

Wells Fargo and Bank of America rose 2.5 per cent and were the top influences on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Deutsche Bank’s U.S.-listed stock was up 1 per cent, while its Frankfurt-listed shares rose 2.6 per cent.

The European Central Bank sees no risk of a banking crisis in the Euro zone despite some “individual cases” of lenders in trouble, ECB supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 103.82 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 18,272.27.

The S&P 500 was up 9.03 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,159.52.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 28.48 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 5,318.14.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, with energy rising 1.4 per cent. Exxon Mobil was up 0.6 per cent and Chevron 0.9 per cent.

Chesapeake Energy rose 5.8 per cent and was the biggest gainer on the S&P.

High-dividend paying sectors telecom services, consumer staples and utilities were the worst hit.

Twitter rose 4.4 per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the micro-blogging website is expected to field bids this week.

Oil prices hit session highs on Wednesday, rising to their highest since June, after the U.S. government reported another surprise weekly drawdown in crude inventories.

Brent crude was up $1.13, or 2.2 per cent, at $52 a barrel, peaking at $52.09, its highest since June 10.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.20, or 2.4 per cent, at $49.89. It earlier hit $49.95, a high since June 29.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude stockpiles fell nearly 3 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 30, marking a fifth straight weekly drop.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a build of 2.6 million barrels. But the American Petroleum Institute (API), a trade group, on Tuesday set market expectations for an inventory decline by reporting a 7.6 million-barrel drop.

“Hence positive news has already been baked in the cake, and prices could ease lower from here, especially given the rampant rally of recent days,” said Matt Smith, analyst at New York-based Clipperdata, which analyses data and impact from crude cargoes and supplies.

