Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and as TransCanada Corp. got a boost from signs its Keystone XL pipeline could yet move forward.

TransCanada jumped 2.6 per cent to $64.19, closing in on an all-time high hit in 2014. U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive actions on Tuesday to advance construction of Keystone and the Dakota Access pipelines, an administration official told Reuters.

If the pipeline is approved, it could provide a conduit for additional crude production in Canada’s oil sands.

The energy group climbed 1.1 per cent, as higher oil prices also helped boost sentiment.

Suncor Energy Inc., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, rose 1.5 per cent to $42.08. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. advanced 5.4 per cent to $26.745 after providing a strategic update.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.46 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 15,536.59.

Half of the index’s 10 main groups were higher, with three advancers for every declining stock.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 per cent, as copper prices rose almost 2 per cent and other base metals also gained.

Teck Resources Ltd, gained 5.2 per cent to $33.66 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. added 3.6 per cent to $17.39.

Gold miners also gained despite a slip in bullion prices from late 2016 highs, with Barrick Gold Corp. up 1.3 per cent to $23.95.

The heavyweight financials group was the biggest drag, slipping 0.3 per cent, while railway stocks also retreated.

A planned EU-Canada free-trade deal, seen as a counterweight to anticipated U.S. protectionism under Trump, moved closer to reality after a key committee advised the European Parliament to give its backing after months of protests and heated debate.

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.

Investors are also seeking more clarity on President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

“We are now in a phase where the policies need to come to fruition to justify the move we have seen in the post-election period,” said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at Private Client Group of U.S. Bank.

“I believe that the market’s focus has shifted a bit back to fundamentals and the fourth-quarter earnings season, which at this point has started off on a reasonably positive note.”

Profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 6.6 percent in the latest quarter - marking the strongest growth in three years, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, the Trump rally has contributed to somewhat lofty valuations. The S&P 500 is trading near 17.7 times forward 12-month earnings, compared with the 10-year median of 14.7.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 35.64 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 19,835.49, the S&P 500 was up 5.22 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 2,270.42 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.81 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 5,566.75.

Speaking to chief executives of General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, Mr. Trump said he wanted to see new auto plants built in the United States, while reiterating his plans to cut taxes and regulations.

GM and Ford’s stocks rose more than 1 per cent, while Fiat Chrysler was up 5.5 per cent.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, driven by a 1.9-per-cent rise in materials. DuPont rose 3.4 per cent following a profit beat.

IBM was the top stock on the S&P 500 and the Dow, rising 2.3 per cent.

Yahoo rose 3.3 per cent after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue and said the sale of its core internet business to Verizon should be completed in the second quarter.

Report Typo/Error