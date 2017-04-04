Canada’s main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.

Gold prices rose on a weaker dollar and sluggish U.S. economic data. Oil prices climbed due to expectations for a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

The energy group climbed 0.3 per cent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 0.4 per cent to $43.91, and Encana Corp gained 0.1 per cent to $15.62.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent. Barrick Gold Corp rose 0.8 per cent to $26.05, and Goldcorp Inc added 0.2 per cent to $19.89.

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.25 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 15,648.65. Of the index’s 10 main groups six were in positive territory.

U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans, and ahead of his potentially tense meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

However, the market moved off session lows after Mr. Trump said the U.S. infrastructure bill may top $1-trillion and that his administration was working on a major “haircut” on the Dodd-Frank banking regulation, rekindling some of his campaign promises.

The comments boosted industrial and material stocks, which pushed the Dow to session highs. Caterpillar gained 2.5 per cent and Boeing edged up nearly 1 per cent. But, a drop in financials and technology stocks checked gains on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

While U.S. equities have hit record highs due to Mr. Trump’s pro-business policy plans, recent setbacks in pushing reforms through Congress have led investors to question his ability to deliver on his promises.

Adding to investor nervousness is Trump’s upcoming meeting with Xi, one which the U.S. president expects “will be a very difficult one,” according to his tweet last week. He has held out the possibility of using trade as a lever to secure China’s cooperation against North Korea at the Thursday-Friday meeting.

“We will probably have a period of consolidation here as the realism sets in ... it’s likely that we are going to see some choppy sideways trading,” said Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede in Philadelphia.

“Investors are having to go through a period of realism here, which is a transition away from some of the policy-related hype that surrounded the administration to the reality that much of what was proposed was either not going to make it or be a watered down version or be greatly delayed,” he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47.51 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 20,697.72, the S&P 500 was up 0.73 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,359.57 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.64 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 5,898.32.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower. The S&P technology sector was off 0.25 per cent, weighing the most on the benchmark index.

The biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq was Nvidia , which dropped 6 per cent to $101.08 after Pacific Crest downgraded the stock to “underweight” from “sector weight.”

The financials index fell 0.26 per cent, led by Bank of America. The lender’s stock dropped 1 per cent after a rating cut by Citigroup.

