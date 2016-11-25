Canada’s main stock index inched higher in morning trade on Friday as energy stocks weighed, with a pullback in crude oil prices, but several utilities jumped after Alberta agreed to pay them compensation.

The most influential weights included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which fell 1.5 per cent to $43.34, and Encana Corp, which lost 1.2 per cent to $16.44. The heavyweight energy group retreated 1.6 per cent overall.

Oil prices slid, dragged down by a strong U.S. dollar and uncertainty over whether OPEC will agree to cut production at the group’s meeting next week. But benchmark contracts were on track to close the week with gains close to 4 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was on track for a 1.5-per-cent weekly gain, largely thanks to an oil-related surge to a 17-month high on Monday.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, it was up 18.54 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 15,093.74. Eight of its 10 main groups were higher.

Utility companies TransAlta Corp and Capital Power Corp surged after Alberta agreed to pay them compensation for the capital they had invested in coal power plants that the province is phasing out.

TransAlta advanced 14.2 per cent to $7.15 and Capital Power gained 9 per cent to $23.32.

The overall utilities group rose 1 per cent.

Shares in Amaya Inc advanced 7 per cent to $20.10 after the online gaming company’s former chief executive disclosed new funding details for his proposed offer to buy it.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.3 per cent to $19.91. The world’s largest gold producer is reviewing the financial backing behind an approximately $1.3-billion bid for its stake in Australia’s Kalgoorlie mine by Minjar Gold, a unit of Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Bullion tumbled to 9-1/2 month lows, having fallen about 7 per cent so far in November, leaving it on track for its largest monthly fall since June 2013.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 per cent.

U.S. stock moved higher Friday on light volume with typical safe havens such as utilities and real estate leading the way, as investors returned to the markets following the Thanksgiving holiday.

S&P 500 Index added 0.25 pe rcent to 2,210.25 in New York, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 54 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 19,136.67. Trading volume was nearly half the average over the past 30 days. Defensive plays dominated with utilities stocks up 1.67 percent, telephone companies rising 0.9 per cent and real estate shares adding 0.74 per cent.

Markets will close at 1 p.m. New York time today.

“This has been a violent shift up, animal spirits are dancing,” said Humberto Garcia, head of asset allocation at Leumi Investment Services in New York. “There is a lot of optimism that tax reform will lead to growth.”

On Wednesday, the Dow closed above 19,080 for the first time while the S&P 500 extended its first monthly gain since July and the Russell 2000 Index rallied for a 14th straight day to add to its record. Investors are betting President-elect Donald Trump’s pledges to boost fiscal spending and cut taxes will lift firms that benefit from a stronger economy.

“We’re still seeing money coming out of bond funds and into stock funds and it’s interesting the perspective investors are taking,” said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve of US Bank in New York, which oversees $128 billion. “To sustain any meaningful advances from here, we need to see earnings growth. The big watch will be for inflation expectations because that tends to be a bit of a weight on market multiples.”

Oil prices fell more than 2 per cent on Friday, dragged down by uncertainty over whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will reach an output deal, after Saudi Arabia said it will not attend talks on Monday with non-OPEC producers to discuss supply cuts.

Brent crude futures were trading at $47.79 a barrel, down $1.21. U.S. crude futures was at $46.84 a barrel, down $1.12.

Overall activity on both contracts was thin after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and ahead of the weekend.

Top OPEC oil exporter Saudi Arabia has told the producer group it will not attend talks on Monday with non-OPEC producers to discuss limiting supply, OPEC sources said, as it wants to focus on having consensus within the organization first.

“I think Saudi’s announcement it would not to go to the meeting drove the initial sell-off,” said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital in New York. “There has to be a substantial cut and it has to be something that the street will believe.”

Russia still plans to attend lower-tier talks on Nov. 28 in Vienna ahead of the OPEC ministerial meeting on Nov. 30, a Russian source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reports that state oil giant Saudi Aramco would in January increase oil supplies to some Asian customers also cast a shadow on markets, traders said.

A decline in China’s October crude oil imports to their lowest on a daily basis since January added to the bearish tone.

But analysts said fundamentals were little changed - apart from concerns over the fate of next week’s deal.

Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst with SEB Bank in Oslo said prices could rebound if the Nov. 30 meeting succeeded in reaching a targeted production cap of 32.5 million to 33.0 million barrels per day (bpd), from the 33.64 million bpd the group pumped in October.

On Thursday, the oil minister of non-OPEC nation Azerbaijan said OPEC was also pushing oil producers outside the group to make big cuts in output.

Most analysts expect some form of cut, but it is uncertain whether that would be enough to prop up a market dogged by oversupply since 2014.

“Oil market reaction will hinge on the credibility of the proposed action,” U.S. investment bank Jefferies said, adding recent output increases to record levels in many countries now required a deep cut to lift prices significantly.

“The surge in OPEC output since August has shifted the market back into oversupply and re-balancing will be deferred until the second half of 2017 without a cut of at least 700,000 barrels per day.”

