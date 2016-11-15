Oil prices jumped nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday on bets OPEC members will agree to cut output while stocks edged higher, led by technology shares that had fallen recently.

The U.S. dollar index held above the 100 level and touched a fresh 11-month high, and Treasuries prices were little changed with yields near multi-month highs.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as energy stocks pushed higher with a jump in oil prices, while financial stocks pulled back after a sharp rally following the shock U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump.

Expectations that Mr. Trump’s administration will cut taxes, increase spending and accelerate inflation have lifted assets including the U.S. dollar, bank stocks and industrial metals, and driven bond yields higher.

The most influential gainers on the Canadian index included its biggest energy producers, with Suncor Energy Inc. rising 2.8 per cent to $40.91 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. advancing 2.1 per cent to $42.67. Encana Corp. added 6.9 per cent to $15.21.

The energy group climbed 3.3 per cent as oil prices bounced back from multi-month lows.

The financials group slipped 0.6 per cent as a rally in global bond yields paused, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 0.6 per cent to $62.53.

Insurer Manulife Financial Corp. declined 1.3 per cent to $22.85 after four days of sharp gains took the stock to its highest since August 2015.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 83.46 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 14,681.91.

All of the index’s 10 main groups except financials were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a 2.8-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 traded higher, led by recent decliners including Apple, Facebook and Alphabet.

Bank stocks were the largest weight on Wall Street. They had been recent gainers on the expectation that the incoming Donald Trump administration would bring in less regulation and spark inflation through higher spending.

Tech stocks had been sold off in favor of sectors with lower valuations on the expectation of a spike in economic growth.

“We’re sort of poised for a little bit of a pullback here as people reassess what the new administration is likely to accomplish,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“The uncertainty is going to hang over the markets for a while. So we may see a lot of this back and forth.”

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.06 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 18,828.63, the S&P 500 gained 7.21 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,171.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.04 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 5,260.44.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 0.27 per cent, while MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe ticked up 0.3 per cent.

Oil producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are due to meet later this month to agree to limit output, and hopes on a deal boosted prices. An outline deal was reached in September but negotiations on the detail are proving difficult, officials say.

U.S. crude was up 4.3 percent at $45.16 a barrel and Brent last traded at $46.16, up 3.9 percent on the day.

“Clearly the market is now seeing increased chances of an OPEC production cut,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note. “There is doubtless considerable pressure to take action, as the oversupply will not reduce itself.”

Copper, which rallied nearly 20 per cent over the three weeks to Friday, fell 1.2 per cent to $5,495.00 a tonne.

The dollar index was in and out of negative territory for the day but remained near the 100 level and touched its highest since December.

The greenback had support from data showing U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October, pointing to sustained economic strength that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.

The euro edged down 0.05 per cent to $1.0729, having strengthened as far as $1.0816 while the yen weakened 0.5 percent to 108.92 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose -2/32 in price to yield 2.2295 per cent, down from 2.222 per cent on Monday.

Spot gold gained 0.4 per cent to $1,224.46 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,224.20 an ounce.

Report Typo/Error