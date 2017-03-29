Canada’s main stock index rose slightly on Wednesday as energy stocks were supported by higher oil prices.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.64 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 15,642.21. Of the index’s 10 main groups, four were in negative territory.

The energy group rose 0.2 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd gained 1.5 per cent to $43.48, and Encana Corp advanced 3.7 per cent to $15.45.

The financials group rose 0.4 per cent. Bank of Nova Scotia gained 0.7 per cent to $79.55, but Manulife Financial Corp declined 0.1 per cent to $23.64.

Industrials fell 0.1 per cent. Canadian National Railway Co gave back 0.5 per cent to $98.37, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd was down 0.5 per cent at $196.41.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.7 per cent.

slipped due to losses in healthcare stocks.

Oil prices rose more than 1.5 per cent after data showed a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles. The data lifted the S&P 500 energy index by 1 percent, led by Exxon .

The consumer discretionary index was up 0.5 per cent, helped by Amazon.com and Target.

With an August target date set for a highly anticipated tax reform bill and the quarter nearing an end, analysts expect the market to trade in a tight range.

“We’re going to be fairly range-bound as we get to the earnings season or until there is some significant development on tax reforms,” said Michael Scanlon, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 36.01 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 20,665.49, the S&P 500 was up 2.81 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,361.38 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 17.40 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 5,892.54.

The reaction of U.S. markets to Britain formally initiating a process to separate from the European Union was muted.

Among stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, jumped 23 per cent to $110.37 after its cystic fibrosis treatment succeeded in a late-stage trial.

UnitedHealth was off 1 percent and weighed the most on the Dow.

Luxury furniture retailer RH was up 11.3 pe rcent at $42.41 following a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ expectations.

Chipmaker Exar Corp was up 22 per cent at $12.95 following a deal to be bought by Maxlinear for about $700 million.

Oil prices rose again on Wednesday, up another 1.5 percent as U.S. crude inventories rose less than expected, supply disruptions continued in Libya and the OPEC-led output cut by producing countries looked likely to be extended.

U.S crude futures surged to nearly a two-week high after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude inventories rose 867,000 barrels in the week ending March 24 as more refineries geared up after seasonal maintenance and imports dropped. The build was less than the 1.4 million barrel increase analysts had expected.

Front-month Brent crude futures rose 69 cents or 1.3 percent to $52.02 a barrel by 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT) after hitting a session high of $52.15, the highest since March 21. U.S. crude futures were up 71 cents or 1.5 percent at $49.08 a barrel after hitting a high of $49.18, the highest since March 17.

U.S. gasoline futures surged 2.2 percent to the highest in three weeks after EIA data showed a 3.7 million barrel drop in gasoline stocks last week, much steeper than forecast.

“Higher demand for gasoline and distillates in the U.S. contributed toward larger-than-expected drawdowns in their stockpiles,” said Abhishek Kumar, Senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics in London.

“Improving refinery utilization rates in the country will help cater for rising demand for the two refined products in the country over the coming weeks.”

Also supporting prices, oil production from the western Libyan fields of Sharara and Wafa was still blocked by armed protesters, reducing output by some 250,000 barrels per day (bpd). The National Oil Corp declared force majeure on Tuesday.

OPEC member Libya, whose oil sector suffered from the unrest that followed the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, was excluded from output cuts agreed last year.

On Tuesday, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said OPEC and other producing countries were likely to extend their agreement to cut output.

However, in the United States, shale oil drillers have seized the opportunity to ramp up output and exports.

UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note he expects Brent crude to exceed $60 a barrel over three months before leveling off in six months to $60 and then retreating to $57 a barrel in 12 months, spurred by rising U.S. shale production and higher OPEC output.

China became the third-biggest overseas destination for U.S. crude in 2016, according to EIA data, up from ninth the previous year.

Report Typo/Error