Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as safe-haven demand for precious metals supported mining shares.

The most influential movers on the index were Barrick Gold Corp, which jumped 4.1 per cent to $24.56, and Franco Nevada Corp, which advanced 2.5 per cent to $89.97.

Gold, silver and platinum rallied to one-month highs as concerns over the outcome of the U.S. election sparked losses in stocks and the dollar, prompting investors to seek out precious metals as a haven from risk.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.0 per cent.

WestJet Airlines Ltd surged 5 per cent to $23.05. Canada’s second-largest carrier reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it flew more passengers and expenses fell.

Thomson Reuters Corp said it would cut about 2,000 jobs worldwide, about 4 per cent of its workforce, and take a fourth-quarter charge of $200-million to $250-million to streamline its business. Shares of the news and information company rose 4.1 per cent to $55.00.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.8 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 14,825.07.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

Energy stocks rose 0.3 per cent, helped by higher oil prices.

Oil held just above one-month lows following its largest one-day slide in more than five weeks, although analysts said the prospect of a more substantial price recovery was limited.

U.S. crude was up 0.4 per cent at $47.06 a barrel.

The heavily weighted financial services sector edged higher, while industrials dipped 0.2 per cent, including losses for railroad stocks.

The pace of Canadian economic growth slowed as expected in August, data from Statistics Canada showed, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Canada will maintain its cautious stance.

The U.S. dollar slipped, demand for gold picked up and stocks edged lower on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens amid mounting uncertainty about next week’s U.S. presidential election.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors awaited the completion of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday, while oil held just above one-month lows following its sharp slide on Monday.

The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in more than two weeks against the euro on Tuesday on U.S. political uncertainty, while the Mexican peso hit a more than three-week low on positioning for a potential victory for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

A Clinton win is generally seen by analysts as likely to be a positive for the dollar. But news on Friday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was probing newly found emails related to U.S Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server continued to shake traders’ confidence in the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.

“The market has built up some dollar longs and euro shorts in recent weeks, and with Friday’s news increasing the uncertainty around the election outcome, we suspect market participants are cutting back” on those positions, said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.

MSCI’s 47-country “All World” index was flat. Asian stocks propped up the index earlier in the session, helped by stronger-than-expected factory activity in China.

On Wall Street, stocks edged lower, a day after all three major indexes recorded their worst monthly performance since January. Investors have been cautious due to uncertainty surrounding the election.

Ms. Clinton held a five-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, down only slightly since the FBI said last week it was reviewing new emails in its investigation of Ms. Clinton ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

But a poll by ABC News showed Trump leading by one point and the Los Angeles Times put the Republican candidate more than two points ahead.

“The market is expected to be range-bound until the election results next week,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Meanwhile, U.S. factory activity increased for a second straight month in October amid a pickup in production and hiring, supporting views manufacturing would regain some momentum in the fourth quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.05 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 18,116.37, the S&P 500 lost 4.09 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,122.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.34 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 5,181.80.

European shares edged lower in choppy trade, set for a seventh straight session of falls. Standard Chartered shares fell more than 5 per cent after underwhelming results.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.55 per cent at 1,331.13.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed ahead of the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

Markets see only a small chance that the Fed will raise rates on Wednesday, but traders will be scouring its statement for clues on the timing of its next rate hike.

Chances of a hike in December were at around 78 per cent, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Ten-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 1.85 per cent, up from 1.83 per cent on Monday.

Gold rose to a one-month high as the dollar retreated and as concerns over the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections underpinned prices after last month’s fall.

Spot gold prices were up 0.76 per cent to $1,286.94.

