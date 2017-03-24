Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and after TransCanada Corp. said the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.87 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 15,465.89.

The gains came as investors awaited a vote on a U.S. healthcare bill, seen as a test of President Donald Trump’s ability to pass his legislative agenda, including tax cuts and infrastructure spending that could boost economic growth, through Congress.

TransCanada’s shares rose 1.1 per cent to $62.44, while the overall energy group was flat.

Prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, were boosted by hopes that an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries output cut was beginning to balance a long-oversupplied market.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups rose, including a 0.4-per-cent gain for the heavyweight financials group, while industrials rose 0.3 per cent as railroad stocks gained ground.

U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday as investors awaited the outcome of a vote on a healthcare bill that is seen as a test of President Donald Trump’s ability to pass his legislative agenda through Congress.

Republican lawmakers struggled to overcome differences over the bill after Mr. Trump walked away from negotiations, telling them to pass the bill on Friday or keep Obamacare in place.

The back-and-forth over the bill has led to some of the choppiest trading Wall Street has seen since Mr. Trump’s election in November.

Investors had worried that a failure of the legislation would damage prospects for Mr. Trump’s pro-growth agenda, including tax reform and stimulus. Earlier this week, U.S. stocks posted their biggest daily drop since the election on these concerns.

Some of that concern appeared to be ebbing on Friday ahead of the scheduled vote in the House, with some analysts and investors seeing a failure of the bill as a catalyst to bring forward action on tax reform in particular.

Mr. Trump warned lawmakers late Thursday that he was prepared to do just that: move on.

“I think at this point it’s really a ‘put-up or shut-up’ moment for the Trump administration and what he’s done is pretty bold,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.

“This is a kind of decision that the market wants to see Trump make and they’re giving him the benefit of the doubt on it. One way or the other it clears the deck for tax reform. Trump may very well loose the battle but win the war.”

The S&P has risen about 10 percent since Trump’s election as U.S. president on Nov. 8.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39.67 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 20,696.25, the S&P 500 was up 7.28 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 2,353.24.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 33.52 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 5,851.22.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the technology index’s 0.50 percent rise leading the gainers.

Micron Technology jumped 9.9 per cent to $29.10, a day after the chipmaker’s current-quarter revenue and profit forecasts beat expectations. The stock was the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Data on Friday showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but shipments surged.

The Commerce Department said non-defence capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dipped 0.1 percent last month after rising 0.1 per cent in January.

GameStop fell 11.7 per cent to $21.10 after the company’s full-year profit forecast fell far below estimates.

Oil edged higher on Friday, boosted by hopes that an OPEC output cut was beginning to balance a long-oversupplied market, but benchmark prices were on track for weekly losses as concerns persisted over an excess of crude.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were at $50.72 per barrel, up 16 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 20 cents at $47.90 a barrel. Brent was heading for a weekly fall of around 2 percent, while WTI was off just over 1.8 percent.

Analysts said the gains were a sign that the crude benchmarks, trading roughly 12 percent below the highs reached in January this year, had leveled out.

“The flat price is starting to bottom. A lot of the negativity has been priced in,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director of PetroMatrix.

Saudi Arabia said its crude exports to the United States would fall by around 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) between February and March, boosting price sentiment. It said the expected drop could help draw down U.S. inventories that stood at a record 533 million barrels in the week to last week.

In the United States, shale drilling has pushed up oil production by more than 8 per cent since mid-2016 to just above 9.1 million bpd, though producers have left a record number of wells unfinished in Permian, the largest oilfield in the country, a sign that output may not rise as swiftly as drilling activity would indicate.

Saudi exports to other regions, notably Asia, remained elevated despite an effort led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and supported by other producers including Russia, to cut output by 1.8 million bpd during the first half of the year.

Many are now watching for whether OPEC, whose committee monitoring the cuts will meet over the weekend in Kuwait, will extend the deal.

In Russia, private oil producers are ditching their skepticism and lining up behind an extension of output cuts after previous oil price increases compensated for lost income.

Unless OPEC extends the curbs beyond June or makes bigger cuts, traders say oil prices are at risk of falling further.

“OPEC’s goal of drawing down inventories to normal levels is not going to be reached before their agreement expires on June 30,” said U.S. investment bank Jefferies in a note to clients.

Dennis Gartman, founder and editor of the Gartman Letter said the longer-term outlook was for continuing low oil prices.

“This slump is very real ... Fracking has only just begun here in the U.S. and it will be transferred swiftly to other countries abroad, so the supply of crude oil is going to increase rather dramatically in the years to come,” he told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Friday.

