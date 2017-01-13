Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country’s heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were banks, with Toronto-Dominion Bank rising 0.5 per cent to $67.46 and Royal Bank of Canada climbing 0.9 per cent to $94.59.

Gains for Canadian bank stocks came as some major U.S. banks reported quarterly profits that beat expectations and bond yields rose after data showed U.S. retail sales rose solidly in December.

Higher bond yields increase net interest margins of banks and reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities.

Manulife Financial Corp. rose 1.1 per cent to $24.70, while the overall financials group gained 0.6 per cent.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 61.79 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 15,479.95.

Still, it is on track to fall 0.1 per cent for the week after reaching last week its highest since September 2014 at 15,621.40, a near all-time high.

Consumer staples rose 0.9 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.5 per cent even as some gold miners lost ground as gold prices fell.

Barrick Gold Corp. declined 1 per cent to $21.94, while gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to $1,188.1 an ounce.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were higher, with the energy group little changed as oil fell.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher in late morning trading on Friday as strong earnings from large U.S. lenders bode well for the rest of the earnings season.

The Dow’s gains were comparatively lesser, held back by a drop in consumer stocks after a report showed U.S. retail sales and core retail sales increased less than expected in December.

Trading volumes were light ahead of a three-day weekend.

Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo all reported quarterly profits that beat analysts expectations.

Bank of America jumped as much as 2.1 per cent to $23.41, their highest since the financial crisis. JPMorgan surged 2.2 per cent at a record high of $88.17 and Wells Fargo gained 3.1 per cent to $56.20.

Goldman Sachs hit a more than nine-year high, while Morgan Stanley touched a more than eight-year high.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the financial index’s 1.23-per-cent rise leading the advancers. The KBW Bank index was up 1.64 per cent, set for their best day since Dec. 1.

The combined profit of S&P 500 companies is estimated to have risen 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, largely helped by financial companies, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Financials have had a very good run post election and the data we’ve gotten today from the big banks has been very good and we do expect this sector to post strong earnings mostly due to the rising interest rate environment,” said Jon Adams, senior investment strategist at BMO Global Asset Management.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.97 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,910.97.

The S&P 500 was up 6.81 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,277.25.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 31.87 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 5,579.36. It had hit a record high of 5564.25. The biggest boost was from Facebook, which jumped 1.9 per cent to $128.98 after a Raymond James upgraded the stock.

U.S. stocks overall have been on the rise since the election on optimism that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will benefit the economy. The S&P financial sector has jumped about 17 per cent since the election, outpacing the S&P 500’s 6.1 percent rise.

But, analysts fear the market has run too far too soon, with Trump’s policies expected to hit legislature hurdles, and with stock valuations stretched.

“There is a lot of optimism baked in 2017 as far as earnings go and we’ve come a long way very quickly so there’s scope for a pullback, but overall the outlook for 2017 is relatively positive,” said Mr. Adams.

Oil prices fell on Friday and were on track to end the week lower on lingering doubts over the extent of OPEC cuts, with sentiment worsened by concerns over the economic health of the world’s second-largest oil consumer China after it reported the steepest falls in overall exports since 2009.

Record Chinese crude imports of 8.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in December helped to buoy prices somewhat, traders said, but they could not hide underlying fears over the overall health of the world’s second-biggest economy.

Despite China’s oil thirst, overall exports - the country’s economic backbone - declined by 7.7 per cent last year in what was the second annual decline in a row and the worst since the depths of the global crisis in 2009.

Brent crude futures were trading 31 cents lower at $55.70 a barrel and were on track for a weekly loss of 2.5 per cent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 41 cents to $52.60, set for a weekly drop of 2.6 per cent.

Exports of Chinese refined oil products last month rose nearly 25 per cent year-on-year to a record 5.4 million tonnes, well above November’s previous record of 4.9 million tonnes.

“China right now seems more interested in keeping capital in the country than focusing on growth overall,” Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago said.

“We have to watch this situation develop because this is one threat to what is an otherwise wildly bullish scenario for oil in the coming year.”

On the supply side, there was some market support from top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, which said that its output had fallen below 10 million bpd to levels last seen in February 2015 and that it expects to make even deeper cuts next month.

However, hard evidence of export reductions has yet to emerge, two weeks into the month in which the cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers, such as Russia, were supposed to start. Many analysts expect compliance of 50 per cent to 80 per cent at best.

“As the Saudis hint at even deeper reductions in February, assumptions are rife that its enthusiastic approach to output cuts is an admission that cheating is expected on the part of other producers,” said Stephen Brennock of oil brokerage PVM.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its January outlook that it expects Brent and WTI to average $53 and $52 a barrel respectively in 2017.

Even if OPEC cuts its output as agreed, traders said that rising U.S. shale output and increasing supply from OPEC members Nigeria and Libya, which were exempt from the pact, might offset any reductions.

The market also awaited U.S. drilling rig count data from energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), the indicator future U.S. production.

Report Typo/Error