The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose in morning trade on Friday, lifted by gains in consumer staples and utility stocks, while the Dow was weighed down by declines in bank shares.

Meanwhile, Canada’s main stock index eked out a small gain in morning trade on Friday as miners rose with gold and financial stocks pulled back at the end of a busy week of earnings.

Energy stocks also moved lower after notching sharp gains earlier in the week as an OPEC deal to curtail production sent crude prices soaring, with Suncor Energy Inc down 0.8 per cent.

In the U.S., Industrial and banks stocks have been the biggest gainers of a post-election rally as investors expect these sectors to benefit the most from President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

In contrast, shares of utilities and technology companies have largely struggled.

Since Nov. 8, the S&P 500 utilities index and the consumer staples index have been the worst performers, falling over 4.5 percent.

Financials have risen 13 percent, while industrials 7.5 percent.

However, fortunes changed on Friday, with the defensive utilities rising 1.3 percent and staples up 0.7 percent, boosting the S&P 500 index.

“After the initial enthusiasm, the market takes a break and we’re beginning to see a consolidation in which you are going to get choppy, erratic movements,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital, in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Financials fell 0.87 percent, which Bakhos attributed to profit taking.

A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed 178,000 jobs were added in the public and private sectors in November, compared with economists’ expectation of 175,000. Unemployment rate dropped to a more than nine-year low of 4.6 percent.

However, investor reaction to Friday’s report was muted as the markets have already priced in a rate hike in December.

Traders currently see a 92.4 percent chance of a hike this month, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Wall Street believes that the Fed is going to raise interest rates in December regardless of Friday’s jobs data, given the sustained growth in the labor market, said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

In late morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.71 points, or 0.03 percent, at 19,185.22.

The S&P 500 was up 4.67 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,195.75 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 10.35 points, or 0.20 percent, at 5,261.46.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.10 points, or 0.43 percent, to 15,091.63.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.11 to 75.17 cents (U.S.)

It is on track for a flat performance for the week, after hitting a near 18-month high on Thursday.

The financials group slipped 0.3 percent, with insurer Manulife Financial Corp retreating 1.5 per cent to $23.10. It has jumped sharply since early November on rising bond yields.

National Bank of Canada add 0.3 per cent to $50.98 after the country’s sixth biggest lender posted a better-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter.

The most influential gainers on the index included Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold producer, which rose 3.5 per cent to $20.72, and diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd, which added 2.3 per cent, to $33.26.

Gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,173.40 (U.S.) an ounce while copper prices fell 0.5 percent to $5,763.5 a tonne.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6 percent.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd fell 2.5 percent to $4.34. The Canadian copper miner said it had suspended shipments from its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia across the Chinese border, a day after the imposition of new fees on commodity shipments between the two countries.

Bombardier Inc rose 1.9 percent to $1.865. The planemaker said it has won orders for three aircraft from Tanzania.

Several consumer staples names also gained, with convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc up 1.6 percent to $61.16 and supermarket chain Loblaw Cos Ltd adding 1 percent to $69.96.

The Canadian economy added 10,700 jobs in November, and the jobless rate fell to a five-month low of 6.8 percent, although part-time work accounted for the gains for the second month in a row, Statistics Canada said.

In the U.S., seven of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with real estate in the lead with a 1.62 percent rise.

Starbucks fell 3.13 percent to $56.68 after the coffee chain operator said Howard Schultz would step down as chief executive officer.

Ulta Salon rose 6.24 percent to $273.46 after the company reported quarterly revenue above analysts’ expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,487 to 1,169. On the Nasdaq, 1,298 issues rose and 967 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 17 new lows.

Reuters

Report Typo/Error