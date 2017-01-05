Canada’s main stock index on Thursday extended a rally that brought it near to an all-time high, as resource stocks rose with higher commodity prices and financial shares pushed higher.

The most influential movers on the index included two of the world’s largest gold producers, with Barrick Gold jumping 5 per cent to $22.90 and Goldcorp Inc. up 3.3 per cent to $19.63 as gold prices touched their highest in four weeks. A slew of smaller gold miners also gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 31.36 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 15,548.11.

It has faded a bit over the morning since it rose to 15,615, within striking distance of its all-time high of 15,685.13, which was hit in September, 2014.

The Canadian dollar also rode the resource high, hitting 75.67 cents (U.S.), up 0.55 of a cent.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 and the Dow fell as banks stocks weighed.

The ADP payrolls report, which sets a precedent to the jobs data, showed 153,000 people were hired in the private sector in December compared with economists’ expectation of 170,000.

U.S. stocks rallied for nearly two months since Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election in November, taking the Dow tantalizingly close to the historic 20,000 mark. However, some analysts warned the market was poised for a correction.

“We are at the top of the range from the perspective of the Dow and the S&P, so that means we have a little bit of downside room to move, but frankly I think it will be fairly minimal,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab & Co.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 131.0 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 19,811.12, the S&P 500 was down 9.95 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 2,260.80 and the Nasdaq Composite index, which gained earlier as tech stocks were strong, fell as the morning progressed and was down 11.54 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 5,465.47.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with financials and consumer discretionary weighing the most on the broader index.

Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan – part of the financial group that has gained the most in the post-election rally, were the biggest drags on the S&P.

Goldman Sachs had a similar influence on the Dow.

“I suspect financials are just starting to catch up to the fact that rates have topped out in the near-term,” Frederick said.

Department stores Macy’s dropped 14 per cent and Kohl’s nearly 18 per cent after the companies cut their profit forecasts. Nordstrom and J.C. Penney lost 10 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

Online retailer Amazon.com, which has been eating into the sales of brick-and-mortar retailers, was up 2.3 per cent at $774.50. The stock gave the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,528 to 1,286. On the Nasdaq, 1,506 issues fell and 1,184 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 67 new highs and five new lows.

In Toronto, the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.9 per cent.

The energy group climbed 0.2 per cent as oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia started talks with customers about a reduction in crude sales to support a plan by OPEC to lower global supply.

Penn West Petroleum Ltd advanced 3.3 per cent to $2.52 (Canadian) after it raised its 2017 capital budget and upped its production forecast.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.1 per cent to $53.86 (U.S.) a barrel, while Brent added 1.1 per cent to $57.06.

Gold futures rose 1 per cent to $1,175.9 an ounce, while copper prices declined 0.5 per cent to $5,615 a ton.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.3 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada rising 0.5 per cent to $93.33 and Toronto-Dominion Bank advancing 0.5 per cent to $67.97.

Canadian producer prices increased by 0.3 per cent in November from October on higher costs for vehicles and primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said.

