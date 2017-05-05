Canada’s main stock index rose over 1 per cent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.

The most influential movers on the index included Bank of Nova Scotia, which rose 2.2 per cent to $76.82, and Tourmaline Oil, which added 5.9 per cent to $27.59 after the energy company reported strong quarterly earnings on Thursday.

The overall financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the weight of the index, gained 1.0 per cent.

Home Capital Group, Canada’s biggest non-bank mortgage lender, climbed 4.0 per cent to $6.25 after it announced that Alan Hibbens would replace co-founder Gerald Soloway on its board.

Mr. Soloway had been accused by regulators of making “materially misleading statements” to investors, and on Thursday its shares slumped more than 12 per cent on a regulatory hearing to investigate the matter.

The oil and gas companies’ sector rose 2.3 per cent.

Suncor Energy Inc ticked up 1.7 per cent to $42.47, while TransCanada Corp, which reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, rose 1.5 per cent to $63.60. Encana Corp added 3.0 per cent to C$14.75.

Oil prices, which tumbled on Thursday due to oversupply fears, recouped some of the losses.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 171.51 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 15,568.21.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, healthcare was the lone decliner, sliding by just under 0.5 per cent.

Air Canada, which reported a narrower-than-expected loss on Friday, saw its shares rise 6.1 per cent to $13.57. The industrials group rose 0.4 per cent.

Materials stocks like miners and other resources added 1.5 per cent.

U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday as a rebound in energy companies due to higher oil prices was offset by healthcare stocks and a sharp drop in IBM.

The technology giant’s shares fell 2.2 per cent to a six-month low of $154.96 after Warren Buffett said he sold nearly a third of his stake in the company.

The stock was the biggest drag on the blue-chip Dow index as well as the benchmark S&P 500 index.

A Labor Department report showed 211,000 jobs were added in April, accelerating sharply from March and pointing to tightening in the labour market.

But, the robust data did little to move the needle, also as it came two days after the Federal Reserve downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth and emphasized the strength of the labor market, in a sign it could hike rates in June.

“There weren’t any major surprises in the jobs number that came in slightly better than expected. So all-in-all I believe the data was a non-event for the market,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

About 80 per cent of the S&P 500 companies having handed in their first-quarter reports, with about 75 per cent of them topping profit estimates.

Still, the S&P 500 and the Dow have not moved more than 0.2 per cent in either direction in the past eight sessions.

“This lacklustre behaviour is occurring when the market is a stone’s throw away from all-time highs, so it is either going to break out and make new highs or will go into a short corrective phase. Until then, it is a waiting game,” Bakhos said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 15.11 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 20,936.36, the S&P 500 was up 2.63 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,392.15 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.83 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 6,076.16.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by a 1.23-per-cent jump in the energy index, which gained as oil prices rose more than 2 per cent after slumping on Thursday.

The healthcare index was off 0.4 per cent, leading the decliners. It had gained 0.6 per cent on Thursday when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a healthcare overhaul.

Cognizant gained 3.4 per cent to $62.84 after the IT services provider’s profit beat estimates.

Fluor fell 6.7 per cent to $47.23 and was the biggest decliner on the S&P after the engineering and construction company’s profit missed estimates.

Oil prices rebounded from five-month lows on Friday following assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut.

Traders also noted the technically oversold condition of the oil complex, which collapsed almost 20 per cent from recent highs in mid April, helped restrict further selling.

Brent futures were up $1.20, or 2.5 per cent, at $49.58 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.09, or 2.4 per cent, at $46.61 per barrel.

After falling almost 5 per cent on Thursday, both contracts continued to collapse overnight with WTI falling to $43.76, its lowest since Nov. 15, and Brent down to $46.64, its lowest since Nov. 30 when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to cut production during the first half of 2017.

Both benchmarks started to trim earlier losses after Saudi Arabia’s OPEC Governor Adeeb Al-Aama told Reuters that OPEC and non-OPEC nations were close to agreeing a deal on supply cuts.

“Based on today’s data, there’s a growing conviction that a six-month extension may be needed to rebalance the market, but the length of the extension is not firm yet,” the Saudi official said.

OPEC sources said on Thursday that OPEC is likely to extend cuts when it meets on May 25 but that a deeper cut is unlikely. OPEC and non-OPEC states initially agreed to cut 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first six months of 2017.

Despite the gains so far on Friday, both benchmarks were on track to fall for a third week in a row, their longest losing streak since November.

Brent and WTI futures are down about 17 per cent so far this year despite OPEC efforts to support prices. The benchmarks are trading around levels last seen before the joint deal to cut output was first announced.

“The energy complex is slowly succumbing to an opinion that this year’s OPEC production cuts have been ineffective,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

“We feel that the (OPEC) cartel has come to a fork in the road in which the current agreement will be abandoned or steps will need to be taken to double down on current efforts by increasing production curtailments,” Ritterbusch said.

Brent traded volumes on Thursday reached a record high of nearly 542,000 contracts, suggesting that hedge funds had accelerated reductions to their long positions.

Pierre Andurand, who runs one of the biggest hedge funds specializing in oil, liquidated his fund’s last long positions in oil last week and is running a very reduced risk at the moment, a market source familiar with the development said.

“It is now-or-never for oil bulls,” said U.S. commodity analysis firm The Schork Report. “They either put up a defense here or risk further emboldening the bears for a run at the $40 threshold (for WTI).”

Adding to concerns about bulging inventories, traders pointed to soaring U.S. oil output, which is up more than 10 per cent since mid-2016 to 9.3 million bpd <C-OUT-T-EIA>, almost matching output of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The market is awaiting weekly data at about 1 p.m. on the U.S. oil drilling rig count, which has risen for 15 straight weeks.

