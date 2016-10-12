Canada’s main stock index modestly advanced in see-saw trading on Wednesday as a rally in gold mining and other materials stocks offset a drop in energy companies spurred by falling oil prices.

The most influential gainers included Teck Resources, which advanced 2.6 per cent to $24.91, its highest in more than two years. In recent weeks, several analysts have raised their price targets on the diversified miner.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent, with Franco Nevada Corp rising 2.8 per cent to $84.34.

The energy group retreated 0.7 per cent as oil prices fell.

Crescent Point Energy Corp fell 3.1 per cent to $17.36 and Suncor Energy Inc slipped 1.1 per cent to $37.

Climate-change activists on Tuesday disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of crude from Canada to the United States in rare, coordinated action that targeted several key pipelines simultaneously.

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.68 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 14,584.28.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc jumped 5.2 per cent to $3.02 after reporting promising results from a clinical trial.

The S&P 500 and the Dow pared losses on Wednesday as financial stocks rose in anticipation of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting.

However, the Nasdaq was dragged down by technology stocks, including Cisco and Microsoft.

While the U.S. central bank did not raise interest rates last month, the highlight of the meeting was that three members dissented the decision. The minutes will provide clues on the possibility of a hike this year.

Traders have priced in small odds of a rate increase in November as the meeting falls days ahead of the U.S. presidential elections. The odds rise to nearly 71 per cent for December, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The S&P 500 financial index rose 0.56 per cent, boosted by gains in Berkshire Hathaway and Wells Fargo .

“We’ve had a drop in commodity prices and some lackluster earnings yesterday and that is an overhang in the market,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in New York.

“Today the markets are trading orderly ahead of the Fed minutes, which is likely to solidify that we are going to move in December.”

Wall Street sold off on Tuesday after the first rush of quarterly results kicked off the earnings season on a sour note, and investors digested possible changing dynamics for the upcoming U.S. elections.

Overall S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to fall 0.7 per cent in the third quarter, marking the fifth quarter of negative earnings in a row, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 12.53 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 18,116.13.

The S&P 500 was down 0.16 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,136.57 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 10.53 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 5,236.26.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, with utilities rising the most by 0.61 percent.

Energy stocks were lower as oil prices fell more than 1 per cent after OPEC reported its September oil output at eight-year highs.

Fortinet shares plunged 12.2 per cent after the cybersecurity company cut third-quarter revenue and profit forecast. Shares of rivals Palo Alto and Fireeye also fell.

Barracuda Networks soared 13 per cent after the computer security and storage firm’s quarterly revenue beat analysts’ estimates.

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after OPEC reported its September oil output at eight-year highs, offsetting optimism over the group’s pledge to bring a global crude glut under control.

The U.S. dollar index’s climb to a seven-month peak also weakened demand for greenback-denominated crude among holders of euro and other currencies, traders said. [FRX/]

Brent crude fell by 60 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $51.81 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped by 70 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $50.09.

Prices have rallied more than 10 percent this month on prospects that the Saudi-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major crude producers led by Russia will agree on a sizeable output cut or freeze in output to reduce a global glut by Nov. 30 when OPEC meets in Vienna.

But OPEC’s monthly report showed an increase in its oil production in September to the highest in at least eight years and a rise in the forecast for 2017 non-OPEC supply growth.

