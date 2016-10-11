Canada’s main stock index moved slightly higher on Tuesday, helped by strong gains for energy shares catching up to higher oil prices while gold miners weighed with cheaper bullion.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index had gained 4 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 14,570.26. The exchange was closed on Monday, when the price of Brent oil hit its highest in a year.

Oil goes off the boil after output cut doubts (Reuters)

The energy group climbed 1.2 per cent, and the index’s most influential movers included Suncor Energy, which rose 1.3 per cent to $37.37, and Cenovus Energy Inc., which advanced 2.6 per cent to $20.30.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.5 per cent to $51.09 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.5 per cent to $52.87.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 per cent.

Barrick Gold Corp. lost 2.3 per cent to $20.43, as the prospect of a December U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike weighed on gold prices.

Teck Resources Ltd. advanced 4.1 per cent to $24.19. The company owns a 22.5-per-cent stake in one of Peru’s top copper and zinc mines, which is planning to double its zinc output next year.

Shares in online gambling company Amaya Inc. fell 5.1 per cent to $22.21 after surging late last week on confirmation the company is in talks to merge with William Hill plc.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were lower, with decliners slightly outnumbering gainers overall.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday amid broad declines across sectors after Alcoa kicked off the earnings season on a disappointing note.

Alcoa’s shares fell nearly 11 per cent, their worst day in five years after the aluminum producer reported quarterly revenue and profit that fell short of the market’s expectation.

All the top S&P 500 indexes were lower, with healthcare stocks falling the most. Diagnostic test maker Illumina lost more than a quarter of its value after it cut its third-quarter revenue forecast for the second time in a row.

Overall earnings of the S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 0.7 percent in the third quarter, the fifth straight quarter of decline, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“You are coming up against very low expectations, which means the bar is already low. If you can’t match those expectations, then investors are going to quickly move to the exit,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at Sarhan Capital.

The dollar rose 0.56 per cent, marking the second straight day of gains as investors priced in an 80 percent chance of a rate hike in December, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 149.74 points, or 0.82 per cent, at 18,179.3.

The S&P 500 was down 19.6 points, or 0.91 per cent, at 2,144.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 53.89 points, or 1.01 per cent, at 5,274.78.

St. Jude dropped 3 per cent in heavy premarket trading after the company warned that some of its implanted heart devices are at risk of premature battery depletion, a condition it said had been linked to two patient deaths.

Rent-A-Center dropped 34.4 per cent after the company estimated third-quarter earnings to fall below analysts’ expectations.

However, Apple touched a 10-month high after rival Samsung said it would scrap its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to safety concerns.

