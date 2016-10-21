Canada’s main stock index rose to a 16-month high on Friday as shares of energy and materials companies gained ground and investors speculated on a rate cut from the Bank of Canada.

At 11:05 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 52.07 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 14,899.99.

It touched its highest since June 2015 at 14,910.99.

Gains for the index came as weaker-than-expected domestic retail sales and inflation data reinforced speculation the Bank of Canada may lower interest rates again, after the bank acknowledged this week it had considered cutting.

The most influential movers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc, which rose 1.8 per cent to $39.47, and Tourmaline Oil Corp, which jumped nearly 7 per cent to $38.93.

Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by lower operating costs, and raised its capital budget for the year after winning new contracts.

Its shares rose 2.8 per cent to $6.32, while the overall energy group was up 1 per cent.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 per cent to $50.68 a barrel as a stronger U.S. dollar restrained gains.

The commodity-linked TSX was on track for a 2.2-per-cent gain for the week, helped by a 15-month high on Wednesday for U.S. crude oil. The index has rallied 29 per cent since hitting a 3-year low in January.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent, led by a 4.2-per-cent gain for mining company Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd to $4.18.

A more than 9-per-cent gain for Celestica Inc to $15.04 helped push the information technology group 0.5 percent higher, while the heavily weighted financial services sector firmed 0.2 per cent.

Consumer staples was the only one of the index’s 10 main groups that declined, while the industrials group was barely in positive territory.

Bombardier Inc fell 1.1 per cent to $1.76. The Canadian plane and train maker will shed jobs for the second time this year, cutting about 10 percent of its global workforce over two years as it deepens turnaround efforts at its rail division.

Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland walked out of talks with a Belgian region holding up passage of a free trade deal with the European Union and is leaving Brussels, a spokesman said.

The U.S. dollar rose to its highest since February against a basket of currencies on Friday as investors weighed the likelihood of higher U.S. interest rates, while a measure of world stocks dipped but looked set for its first weekly gain in four weeks.

The euro hit a seven-month low against the dollar after the European Central Bank left its ultra-loose policy unchanged on Thursday but kept the door open to more stimulus in December.

The dollar also was bolstered by comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley earlier this week that the Fed was prepared to raise U.S. overnight interest rates, and by decreasing likelihood of Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency.

“There have been some Fed comments where they sound like they are ready to move in December, but also partly related is the market view that a hike in December is much more likely if Clinton wins than if Trump wins,” said Steven Englander, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Citigroup in New York.

A Trump victory is seen as more likely to create uncertainty and market volatility, which could delay an interest rate increase.

Traders are now pricing in a 74-per-cent chance the Fed will raise rates in December, up from 64 percent two weeks ago, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

China’s offshore yuan fell to its lowest against the dollar in six years, pressuring the currencies and equity shares of emerging market countries that rely on exporting to the world’s second largest economy.

Wall Street moved lower despite Microsoft surging to an all-time high. GE’s shares were off 2.3 percent, weighing the most on the S&P 500, after the conglomerate lowered its full-year revenue growth target and narrowed its profit forecast.

“Although earnings have been coming in mixed, GE’s comments of a sluggish economy is causing investors to take a step back,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 108.37 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 18,053.98, the S&P 500 lost 7.43 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 2,133.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.81 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 5,239.02.

World stocks slipped with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4 per cent and the pan-European STOXX 600 index edging 0.14 per cent lower. World stocks, as measured by MSCI’s world index, were still on track for their first week of gains since September.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell in step with their European counterparts, pushing both yield curves to their flattest level in a week, in the wake of Draghi’s comments about bond purchases.

“Draghi basically told people they could play in the long end,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Oil prices rose modestly but were set for their first weekly loss since mid-September. Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent while U.S. WTI crude futures added 0.2 per cent.

