Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest in nearly two weeks, led by a more than 2-per-cent gain for energy shares as oil prices rose, while lower prices for base and precious metals weighed on the materials group.

Suncor Energy Inc climbed 2.4 percent to $41.47. Canada’s largest oil and gas company reported a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as a result of higher global crude prices and improved reliability at the Syncrude oil sands project.

The overall energy group gained 2.2 per cent, while U.S. crude prices were up after an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to higher demand in the world’s biggest oil market.

Industrial shares rose 0.6 per cent as railroad stocks gained ground and the heavyweight financials group firmed 0.4 percent, led by a 1-per-cent gain for Royal Bank of Canada to $96.41.

Manulife Financial Corp reversed earlier gains to fall 1 per cent to $24.32. Canada’s biggest insurer met a long-held target to achieve an annual profit of $4-billion in 2016 and exceeded analyst expectations, helped by a strong performance in Asia.

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.37 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 15,617.44.

It touched its highest intraday since Jan. 27 at 15,627.08, moving back to be in reach of its September 2014 record peak of 15,685.13.

Just three of the index’s 10 main groups were lower, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, declining 1.5 per cent as gold and copper prices fell.

Barrick Gold Corp lost 2.1 per cent to $25.20, while gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1,231 an ounce and copper prices declined 0.8 per cent to $5,849.5 a tonne.

News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit but missed expectations on revenue. Its shares fell 3.6 per cent to $56.63.

Telus Corp fell 1.9 per cent to $43.31. One of Canada’s three big telecom providers reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as operating expenses rose and it spent more to attract wireless customers.

Key world stock indexes climbed on Thursday, while yields fell on some of the euro zone’s battered low-rated bonds as investors took inspiration from corporate earnings and put aside for now the political risks that have dominated markets this week.

Investors had in recent weeks been pondering the potential impact of the protectionist policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, an unpredictable European electoral future and a potential winding-down of central bank stimulus that has lifted risky assets across the globe.

On Wall Street, stocks edged higher, led by energy companies, and the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record highs with a fourth-quarter earnings season that has been largely upbeat.

Rising oil prices and banking stocks pushed shares higher in Europe on a busy day of corporate earnings, while Asian stocks hit their highest in more than 18 months.

“The stabilization of the oil price after its recent wobbles, together with solid earnings, for example, Soc Gen today, is driving the positive sentiment,” said Andy Sullivan, portfolio manager with GL Asset Management UK in London.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.57 per cent. French lender Societe Generale reported lower fourth-quarter net income that nonetheless beat analysts’ forecasts and its shares added 3 per cent.

Oil prices rose after an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to higher demand in the world’s biggest oil market.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 58 cents a barrel, or 1.05 per cent, at $55.70. U.S. light crude was 76 cents, or 1.45 per cent, higher at $53.10 a barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.43 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 20,144.77, the S&P 500 gained 10.62 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 2,305.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.24 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 5,706.69.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.25 per cent to their highest since July 2015, with Hong Kong, Taiwan and China among the region’s best-performing markets.

Japanese shares fell 0.5 per cent, a day before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets U.S. President Donald Trump.

In Europe, concern over the impact of elections in France and Germany this year saw investors sell bonds of lower-rated euro zone countries earlier this week. However, yields, which move inversely to prices, started falling late on Wednesday and fell further on Thursday.

French 10-year government bond yields fell below 1 per cent for the first time in two weeks and yields on Spanish and Italian debt fell even more sharply.

The final round of France’s presidential election in three months is expected to include far-right, anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen.

Yields on German 10-year bonds, seen as among the world’s safest assets, edged down 0.6 basis points to 0.30 per cent.

The dollar had dipped on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest since mid-January amid concern over how many interest rate rises the Federal Reserve will deliver this year, and whether Trump will make good on his campaign pledges for tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

But both the dollar and 10-year Treasury yields reversed on Thursday as Mr. Trump said he would make a tax announcement in a few weeks.

The greenback was up 0.25 per cent against a basket of major currencies.

