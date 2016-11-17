Canada’s main stock index gained on Thursday in a broad rally led by heavyweight resource and financial stocks, as crude prices rose and the country’s largest oil and gas company forecast higher production and lower costs in 2017.

Suncor Energy Inc. rose 1 per cent to $41.43 after it said it expected production to rise by more than 13 per cent next year and spending to fall by more than $1-billion.

The overall energy group climbed 0.8 per cent, with oil prices boosted by Saudi optimism that OPEC will be able to reach a deal to curb output later this month.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 79.21 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 14,812.43.

All of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with four advancers for every decliner.

Offsetting the gains, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. shares fell 2.3 per cent to $23.49 after two former executives were arrested on charges related to an investigation into the drugmaker’s ties to a specialty pharmacy company.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 per cent, while industrials rose 0.4 per cent.

Bombardier Inc. shares advanced 1.6 per cent to C$1.94 after the plane and train maker moved to raise funds to refinance some debt.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.4 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.4 per cent at $86.36. and Bank of Nova Scotia adding 0.7 per cent to $71.13.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. fell 8.7 per cent to $23.41 after the company said an insider plans to sell a large stake.

The S&P and the Nasdaq were slightly higher in late morning trading on Thursday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at a congressional testimony.

The Dow, which snapped its seven-day rally on Wednesday, was little changed, weighed down by a fall in Wal-Mart.

Shares of the world’s largest retailer fell 4.4 per cent after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly comparable sales.

Ms. Yellen said the central bank could raise interest rates “relatively soon” and was prepared to adjust its outlook as the new administration takes shape.

U.S. stocks had been on a tear since Mr. Trump’s surprise victory last week, with the Dow closing at a record level four days in a row.

The rally lost steam this week as investors seek clarity on Trump’s campaign promises and brace for higher interest rates.

Mr. Trump’s proposals to cut taxes and raise infrastructure spending are expected to boost economic activity and inflation, raising the possibility of more interest rate hikes. That sent the dollar index to a near 14-year high.

Traders are pricing in an 83-per-cent chance of a December move, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“A December rate hike is priced in. A number of Fed speakers have indicated that and they want the market to be prepared for when they do,” said Erik Wytenus, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

“The Fed though is sensitive to the strength of the dollar and they don’t want to hike too far too quickly.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.19 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 18,850.95.

The S&P 500 was up 3.93 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,180.87.

The Nasdaq Composite index was up 13.10 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 5,307.69.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the financial index’s 0.75-per-cent rise leading the advancers.

JPMorgan and Bank of America were up about 1 per cent, boosting the sector.

U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in six months in October, data showed. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4 per cent last month after rising 0.3 per cent in September.

In other data, U.S. housing starts surged to a more than nine-year high in October and the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to a 43-year low last week.

Cisco fell 5.3 per cent to $29.90 after its current-quarter forecast fell below analysts’ estimates.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, with U.S. crude briefly rising as much as $1 a barrel as expectations of an OPEC deal to limit production outweighed global oversupply concerns, but a rallying dollar capped gains.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said he was optimistic OPEC would formalize a preliminary oil output deal reached in Algeria in September.

“I’m still optimistic that the consensus reached in Algeria for capping production will translate, God willing, into caps on states’ levels and fair and balanced cuts among countries,” he told Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV.

Mr. Falih said he believed the market was on its way to becoming balanced and that an agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at its meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30 would speed the recovery.

OPEC countries are ready to reach a “forceful” agreement, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday, following a meeting with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo, who described the situation as the most severe oil market crisis in 50 years.

Brent crude oil was up 17 cents a barrel at $46.80 after retreating from a high of $47.62.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 17 cents at $45.74. It reached a session high of $46.58.

The dollar rose after strong U.S. economic data and comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen further bolstered the case for hiking rates next month.

“Two things the market is looking at: they’re looking at the OPEC news, and they’re looking at Janet Yellen,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “Right now with the dollar turning positive, I think that’s where we pull back.”

A stronger dollar makes the greenback-denominated crude more expensive for holders of other currencies, compounding bearish sentiments from evidence of oversupply.

The market was also still under pressure from U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday that showed a larger-than-expected crude build of 5.3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 11.

Stockpiles at the U.S. delivery hub for crude futures in Cushing, Oklahoma, which the EIA said increased nearly 700,00 barrels last week, rose 303,001 barrels in the week to Nov. 15, according to traders, citing energy monitoring service Genscape.

Crude inventories were also rising elsewhere, thanks to record output by OPEC, which pumps around 40 percent of world oil supply.

“The name of the game is ‘volatility’ as confusing signals are arriving before OPEC meets,” said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

“We have evidence of oversupply - U.S. stocks rising - versus hopes for some action by OPEC.”

Report Typo/Error