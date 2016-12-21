Canada’s main stock index rose in morning trade on Wednesday, its fifth minor gain in a row, helped by rising energy and industrial stocks, with construction company SNC-Lavalin jumping after winning an oil sands service contract.

SNC-Lavalin rose 4.3 per cent to $59.56. It said its subsidiary is part of a joint venture that won a five-year deal to supply engineering and procurement services to an unnamed “prominent integrated oil company” in the Athabasca region in Alberta.

The energy group meanwhile climbed 0.3 per cent, with pipeline companies leading the group’s gains.

Two environmental groups filed for a judicial review of the Canadian government’s decision to approve Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on Tuesday, the first legal challenge to the project since it received the green light last month.

At 11:13 ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 26.43 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 15,319.39.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd advanced 4.3 per cent to $662.58, while the broader financial sector slipped 0.1 percent.

The heaviest weight in the index was the world’s largest gold producer, Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 1 per cent to $18.98. TD Securities cut its call on the stock to hold from buy and lowered its price target to $18 from $25.

Gold prices edged up as the U.S. dollar retreated from a 14-year peak

Label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc pulled back 1.7 per cent to $266.65 a day after it jumped sharply on news it planned to buy Innovia Group, which supplies the new UK plastic five pound note that has fallen foul of vegetarians, for around $1.13-billion.

Telecom company BCE Inc advanced 0.2 per cent to $57.51 a day after the CRTC granted the first of three approvals needed for it to complete its acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Service Inc.

The broadcaster regulator is due to rule after the close on whether broadband internet is a basic service, which could lead it to set targets for speed and pricing and crimp the operations of the telecom and cable companies that sell internet service.

BlackBerry Ltd fell 1.6 per cent to $9.86, extending losses after reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and raising its full-year growth forecast, as doubts about its long-term growth outlook weighed.

Global stocks edged down and the dollar eased from 14-year highs on Wednesday, giving back some of the gains chalked up since Donald Trump’s U.S. election victory as investors took profits on the rally in risk assets over the past six weeks.

Wall Street opened modestly lower, in line with European indexes, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average remaining just below the 20,000 mark.

U.S. stocks have been roaring ahead since the election, with the Dow up 9 percent and the S&P 500 gaining 6 percent since Nov. 8 on hopes President-elect Trump’s proposed deregulation and fiscal stimulus will boost economic growth.

“We’re looking at a relatively quiet morning as investors wind down ahead of the holiday weekend,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

“The market has been rallying since the election and these minor pauses are welcome and necessary as traders take some profit.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.11 points, or 0.06 percent, to 19,962.51, the S&P 500 lost 2.66 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,268.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.22 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 5,475.72.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six currencies, fell 0.45 per cent, retreating after hitting its highest level since December 2002 on Tuesday.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, which reached their highest in more than two years last week after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast more hikes in 2017 than most investors had expected, fell to 2.55 per cent.

Benchmark 10-year yields have risen almost 80 basis points since early November.

“We’ve been trading in a fairly tight range the last couple of days with low volumes. It’s very holiday-like trading,” said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York.

“I think people are trying to assess how the next year is going to start.”

The euro, which touched a 14-year low on Tuesday, rose 0.6 per cent to $1.0448 while the yen gained 0.4 per cent to 117.35 per dollar.

The Swedish crown rose 1.4 per cent, its biggest one-day gain in six months, to a two-month high of 9.6350 after the Riksbank only narrowly voted to add to its bond-buying program.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4 per cent, having hit an 11-month high on Tuesday, led lower by banking shares.

Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which must raise 5 billion euros by the end of the month to avoid state intervention, was once again in focus. Its shares dropped as much as 17 per cent.

China stocks rebounded as fears of a liquidity squeeze in the banking system subsided after risks from a bond scandal appeared contained, and on a pledge to deepen reforms in state-owned sectors.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.91 per cent, to 3,339.54 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.15 per cent to 3,138.54 points, both snapping a two-session losing streak

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent after a string of losses. Tokyo’s Nikkei share average fell, pulling back from earlier one-year highs to close down 0.3 per cent.

The gains in some Asian bourses counterbalanced losses in the U.S. and Europe to leave MSCI’s measure of global equity markets flat on the day.

Report Typo/Error