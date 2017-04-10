Canada’s main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.

The heavyweight energy group climbed 1.3 per cent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd adding 1.1 per cent to $45.08 and Encana Corp up 2.1 per cent at $15.88, as a shutdown at Libya’s largest oilfield and political tensions in the Middle East supported prices.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.83 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 15,710.96.

Sevenof the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The stock market operator, TMX Group Ltd, rose 0.6 percent to $71.05 after China’s state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with the company to expedite cross-border investments.

Financial stocks fell 0.2 per cent, as data showed housing starts jumped far more than expected in March.

Toronto-Dominion Bank gained 0.2 per cent to $66.35 and insurer Manulife Financial Corp rose 0.4 per cent to $23.40.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 percent, as gold prices slipped from a five-month high on a stronger U.S. dollar, demand concerns weighed on copper, and other industrial metals also fell.

Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc slid 6.1 per cent to $40.25 after a bank cut its rating on the stock.

U.S. stocks were set to gain the most in nearly two weeks late-Monday morning as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while investors braced for big banks to kick off the first-quarter earnings season later in the week.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are scheduled to report earnings on Thursday and could throw some light on the U.S. banking industry’s performance amid a rally in financial shares since the election of President Donald Trump.

Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent, with U.S. crude hitting a more than one-month high, supported by a Libyan oilfield shutdown, tension over a U.S. missile strike on Syria and signs that an OPEC-led output cut is helping to clear excess supplies.

Investors are keenly watching the quarterly earnings to justify lofty market valuations, following the post-election rally sparked off by bets that Trump would introduce pro-growth policies.

Earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 10.1 per cent in the first three months of the year, the most since the fourth-quarter of 2014. The index is currently trading at 17.4 times forward earnings estimates, above its long-term average of 15, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The financial sector has been a darling performer since the election and we’ve seen some of that performance retreat in the last couple of weeks,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

“So what the banks report and what their guidance is will be the primary driver for equity prices over the next week or two.”

Thursday will be the last trading day of the week on Wall Street ahead of the Good Friday holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 84.2 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 20,740.3, the S&P 500 was up 8.75 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 2,364.29 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 22.63 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 5,900.44.

All the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.1-per-cent gain in energy. Chevron was up 1 per cent while Exxon gained 0.6 percent.

A raft of deals also lifted sentiment. Shares of Straight Path Communications surged nearly two-fold to $90 after AT&T offered a huge premium to buy the owner of wireless spectrum licenses. The deal also lifted shares of other communications companies.

Swift Transportation jumped 23 per cent to $24.64 after agreeing to a merger with fellow trucking company Knight Transportation. Knight’s shares were up 13.5 per cent at $34.75.

Amazon.com was the top stock on the S&P and the Nasdaq, rising 1.3 per cent to $906.73. The world’s largest online retailer was upgraded to “buy” at Needham, according to a trader.

