A surge in shares of energy companies helped push Canada’s main stock index higher on Monday as crude prices jumped on a deal to cut production.

But the gains, which extended a 19-month index high, were offset by falling industrial stocks including railways and slips among financial and materials stocks.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.19 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 15,329.39.

The energy group, which accounts for more than a fifth of the index’s weight, climbed 2.6 per cent as oil prices hit an 18-month high after OPEC and some of its rivals agreed to jointly reduce output to tackle global oversupply and boost prices.

A large portion of the most influential movers on the index were energy stocks, included its biggest oil and gas producers, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd up 3.2 per cent at $45.36 and Suncor Energy Inc adding 1.5 per cent to $43.60.

Cenovus Energy Inc, which last week said it would up its capital spending and resume work on an oil sands project in 2017, advanced 4.4 per cent to $21.57.

The Canadian government on Friday reached a deal with eight of the 10 provinces to introduce a landmark national carbon price aimed at helping Canada meet its international climate change obligations.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, including a 1.7-per-cent decline for industrials.

Canadian National Railway Co fell 3 per cent to $88.86 and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd lost 3 per cent to $199.51.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 percent. Potash Corp fell 2.1 per cent to $25.50 and Agrium Inc lost 1.9 per cent to $141.34.

The two companies plan to merge as the sector struggles with weak prices.

The financials group slipped 0.2 per cent.

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Monday, fueled by energy shares, while the Nasdaq was lower, dragged down by technology stocks, a day ahead of the Fed’s two-day meeting.

Oil prices gained as much as 6.5 per cent to an 18-month high after OPEC and some of its rivals reached their first deal since 2001 to jointly reduce output to try to tackle global oversupply and boost prices.

The S&P energy index was the top performing sector with a 1.7-per-cent rise. Oil major Exxon was up 2.54 per cent, providing the biggest boost to the Dow and S&P. Chevron rose 2.2 per cent.

President-elect Donald Trump’s expected agenda of economic stimulus and reduced taxes and regulations has fueled a market rally, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 5.6 per cent since Nov. 8 to Friday’s close.

The Dow has closed at record highs 14 times since the election.

“The market has been rising on the incoming administration’s proposals, but how many of those actually pass through Congress remains to be seen,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

“Investors are expecting the Fed to hike rates but are more interested in the tone of the statement.”

Market participants are keeping a close watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting for the year, beginning Tuesday, with a statement from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.96 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 19,789.81, the S&P 500 was down 1.68 points, or 0.074352 per cent, at 2,257.85 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 30.87 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 5,413.63.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher.

The consumer discretionary led the decliners with a 0.82-per-cent fall, weighed down by a 1.24-per-cent drop in Amazon’s shares.

The industrials sector was down 0.58 per cent, dragged down by defence stocks.

Lockheed Martin declined 3.9 per cent at $249.22 after Donald Trump tweeted that the company’s F-35 program and costs were “out of control.” Other defence stocks, such as General Dynamics, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman , were down between 2.7-4.5 per cent.

Viacom fell 8.5 per cent to a two-month low of $35.35 after Sumner Redstone’s privately-held National Amusements withdrew its merger proposal for CBS and Viacom, according to a source familiar with the situation. CBS was down 2.7 percent.

Ophthotech slumped 84.9 per cent to a life-low of $5.85 after Novartis said a combination of its eye drug along with the company’s did not produce better outcomes.

