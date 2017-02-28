Canada’s benchmark stock index rose in morning trade on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in shares of a major bank and strong gains for gold miners as the precious metal held near a 3-1/2-month high.

Bank of Montreal rose 2.5 per cent to $101 after it reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and announced plans to buy back 15 million of its shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings were less impressive, and its shares fell 2 per cent to $77.69. The financials group, which accounts for 35 per cent of the index’s weight, gained 0.2 per cent overall.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.18 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,498.69.

Gold miners featured prominently among the most influential gainers, as bullion prices held near a high point ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that is expected to provide more clarity on economic reforms.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.5 per cent to $25.35, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd advanced 3 per cent to $56.98.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2 per cent.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners overall.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 8 per cent to $20.19 after saying that 2017 would be another year of transition with revenue falling as much as 8 per cent amid drug price pressure and fewer prescriptions.

The energy group retreated 0.1 per cent, as oil prices dipped within a tight recent range as increasing crude production from the United States offsets OPEC-led output cuts.

Pipeline company Enbridge Inc fell 1.6 per cent to $55.46 and Crescent Point Energy Corp lost 1.5 per cent to $14.77.

TransCanada Corp bucked the trend, with the pipeline company adding 1.4 per cent to $61.37 after agreeing on Monday to sell two U.S. pipelines to fund other projects.

Canadian producer prices rose for the fifth month in a row in January, increasing by 0.4 per cent from December on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said.

U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday morning, dragged down by financial and consumer discretionary shares, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump’s first speech to a joint session of Congress.

Mr. Trump’s promises of tax reform, infrastructure spending and simpler regulations have sparked a post-election rally that has propelled the main U.S. market indexes to record highs.

“What we’re looking for tonight is just more meat on those bones,” said Mark Spellman, portfolio manager at Alpine Funds in Purchase, New York.

“We’ve gotten these generalities and we’re trying to figure out how things are going to be constructed,” he said.

The address at 9:00 p.m. ET could touch on tax reforms, defense spending and his plans to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.

But on Wall Street, financial and consumer discretionary stocks dropped, pulling down the major indexes.

Target fell 12.2 per cent and was on track for its worst day since December 2008 after the retailer’s full-year profit forecast missed estimates and the company said it would take a $1-billion hit to margins.

Also weighing on sentiment was data that showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter.

The dollar dropped 0.3 per cent to 100.85 against a basket of major currencies, while prices of safe-haven gold edged up by a similar degree.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.37 points, or flat, at 20,837.07, the S&P 500 was down 2.46 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 2,367.29 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 17.85 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 5,844.05.

Four of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, while three rose. The rest were little changed.

Charles Schwab was the top drag on the financial sector after the company said it would reduce its ETF trade and online equity commissions, following similar cuts by Fidelity Investments. TD Ameritrade dropped 9.3 per cent and was the top loser on the Nasdaq.

Priceline rose 5.9 per cent to $1,728.87, following quarterly revenue that blew past estimates.

Global oil prices fell 1 per cent on Tuesday but continued to trade in a tight range, as concerns about rising U.S. crude inventories ahead of data overshadowed OPEC production cuts.

U.S. crude stockpiles have been rising for seven consecutive weeks, and forecasts of an eighth build of 2.9 million barrels last week fueled worries that demand growth may not be sufficient to soak up the global crude oil glut.

Inventory data is due from industry group the American Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m. ET and the government’s report at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures was down 62 cents at $53.43 a barrel and Brent crude fell 50 cents to $55.43 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs, and could improve in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.

While the Nov. 30 agreement to reduce production prompted oil prices to rise $10 a barrel, they have been trading in a narrow $3 range in recent weeks.

“Without full compliance by the OPEC cartel and non-OPEC producers, and signs that demand is picking up, we are positioned for a correction,” said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

“There’s a risk that some of the new longs will start to head for the exits, and that’s where we could see a correction.”

Still, he said, prices are likely to stay locked in their current band unless there are signs that the production cut agreement has failed, or that compliance is dropping.

OPEC agreed to curb output by about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1, the first cut in eight years. Underlying the high compliance to the deal, Iraq trimmed exports of Kirkuk crude oil to help meet its output target.

In addition, 11 non-OPEC oil producers have promised to cut their output - Russia reduced production by 124,000 barrels per day this month compared with October levels, Interfax reported on Tuesday citing a source familiar with the data.

Broadly, analysts and economists expect an average 2017 Brent price of 57.52 a barrel, according to a Reuters poll.

Oil industry and OPEC country sources told Reuters Saudi Arabia wanted crude prices to rise to $60 a barrel this year, a level it saw as encouraging investments but not spurring a fresh surge in U.S. shale production.

But a report from consultancy Rystad Energy issued earlier this month said the break-even price for U.S. shale oil producers fell last year to an average $35 per barrel.

