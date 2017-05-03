Canada’s main stock index retreated on Wednesday as lower industrial metal prices weighed on most miners, although strong quarterly results from two mining companies tempered some of the losses.

The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 per cent, tracking falls in base metals, including copper and nickel. Copper prices declined 3.5 per cent to $5,601.50 a tonne.

Teck Resources Ltd declined 5.9 per cent to $26.60, while First Quantum Minerals Ltd declined 5.4 per cent to $12.03.

Kinross Gold Corp and Tahoe Resources Inc offset some of the losses and were among the most positive influential movers after the gold miners reported strong results late Tuesday. Kinross jumped 12.2 per cent to $5.15, while Tahoe surged 12.5 per cent to $12.07.

Home Capital Group Inc sank 8.9 per cent to $7.06 after the troubled non-bank lender delayed its first-quarter results. The overall financials group, which accounts for about one-third of the index, fell 0.3 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 78.33 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 15,541.32. Nine of the index’s main groups retreated.

The energy group was the lone gainer, squeezing out a modest 0.2-per-cent gain. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced 0.1 per cent to $43.47.

In earnings, newspaper publisher Torstar Corp reported a wider-than-expected loss and shares fell 8.4 per cent to $1.52 .

U.S. stocks were lower in late morning trading on Wednesday as index-heavyweight Apple’s disappointing report put a dampener on what has been a largely upbeat earnings season, with major stock indexes hovering near record highs.

Shares of Apple dropped 1.4 per cent to $145.42 after the company reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales and forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates.

Apple was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes. The S&P technology sector fell 0.44 per cent, making it the biggest drag on the benchmark index among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Strong corporate reports so far had resulted in estimates for first-quarter profit growth at S&P 500 companies increasing to 14.2 per cent as of Wednesday, from an estimate of 10.4-per-cent growth two weeks back, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We’re about 70 per cent through the earnings season and despite some isolated incidents, overall the season has been great,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Tex.

“And that’s one of the reasons why the indexes are hovering near record levels.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P and the Nasdaq are less than one percent away from their record highs.

“The SPX has spent several days in a consolidation phase, but has yet to see relief from short-term overbought conditions,” said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG in a note.

“This could mean that a shallow pullback is needed to refresh the uptrend and allow for a breakout to new highs.”

The Dow was down 35.58 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 20,914.31. The S&P 500 was down 6.09 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,385.08 and the Nasdaq was down 26.78 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 6,068.58.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the materials index’s 0.67 percent fall leading the decliners.

Automatic Data Processing fell 7.5 per cent after its revenue missed expectations.

Yum Brands rose 3.5 per cent to $68.66, while Delphi Automotive rose 8.2 per cent to $84.89 after reporting results.

Anadarko Petroleum fell 8.3 per cent to $51.53, after one of its wells was linked to a fatal explosion at a Colorado home.

Investors also await the Federal Reserve’s statement on monetary policy at 2 p.m. ET. While the central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady, it may hint it is on track for an increase in June.

Report Typo/Error