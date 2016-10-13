Canada’s main stock index fell to a more than one-week low on Thursday, suffering broad-based losses as China’s weak trade data and the prospects of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike by the end of the year weighed on global markets.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.68 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 14,578.29. It touched its lowest since Oct. 4 at 14,472.78.

All of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were the country’s heavyweight bank stocks. Bank of Nova Scotia fell 0.5 per cent to $69.65 and Toronto-Dominion Bank declined 0.4 per cent to $57.67, while the overall financials group was down 0.5 per cent.

Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Thursday after U.S. government data reported the first domestic crude inventory growth in six weeks, a build above market expectations

The energy group fell 0.2 per cent.

Industrials fell 0.5 per cent, including losses for railway stocks.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, dipped 0.7 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd fell 5.7 per cent to $23.33 after having reached its highest in more than two years on Wednesday.

Goldcorp Inc climbed 0.3 per cent to $19.10 and Barrick Gold Corp advanced 0.14 per cent to $21.05 as spot gold gained 0.5 per cent.

Canadian resale home prices rose in September from a month earlier while new home prices were up in August, separate reports showed on Thursday, suggesting that slowing sales in some regions have not yet cooled prices.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial average touched three-month lows on Thursday, dragged down by weak Chinese economic data and a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the end of the year.

Data showed China’s exports fell 10 per cent in September, far worse than the markets had expected, while imports unexpectedly shrank, reviving concerns about the health of the world’s second-largest economy.

The Fed on Wednesday released the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting that showed several policymakers felt a rate hike was warranted “relatively soon” if the U.S. economy continued to strengthen.

Losses were broad based, with ten of the 11 S&P sectors trading lower. The financial index fell the most in a month.

Berkshire Hathaway, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan were the biggest drags on the index, falling between 2.2 and 1.7 per cent. JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are due to report quarterly results on Friday.

Traders are pricing in about a 70-per-cent chance for a December rate hike, data from the CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed.

Prices of gold, a safe haven, ticked higher, while the dollar, which is near a seven-month high, fell 0.3 per cent against a basket of major currencies.

“China’s export numbers are putting pressure on the market while the Fed prepares to raise interest rates,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

“There are also concerns regarding Brexit and investors are waiting to see what banks report this quarter. It’s like everything is happening at the same time.”

The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of near-term investor anxiety, jumped as much as 13 percent and was near its one-month high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 166.96 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 17,977.24, the Nasdaq Composite was down 54.00 points, or 1.03 per cent, at 5,185.02.

The S&P 500 was down 19.2 points, or 0.9 per cent, at 2,119.98.

The index had closed below the 2,140 mark on Thursday, confirming a break below its 100-day moving average, which had served as technical support over the past month.

Market valuations will be put to test during the earnings season, with profits of S&P 500 companies currently expected to fall 0.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is trading at 17 times forward earnings, compared with its 10-year median of 14.7, according to StarMine data.

Utilities, perceived as safer equity assets, were the only gainers.

Deutsche Bank’s Frankfurt-listed stock fell 3.4 per cent after sources told Reuters that the bank was introducing a hiring freeze as it seeks to cut costs amid a deep strategic overhaul.

The bank’s U.S. shares were down 3.2 per cent.

Marriott Vacations plunged nearly 10.2 per cent to $61.80 after reporting a sharp decline in quarterly revenue from Europe

Brent crude was down 66 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $51.15 per barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 65 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $49.53.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. crude stocks rose by 4.9 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 7. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a more modest build of nearly 700,000 barrels.

