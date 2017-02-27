Canada’s main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Monday, with investors pulling back from major banks ahead of their earnings later in the week, while gold miners and energy stocks gained with higher commodity prices.

Valuations in Canada’s financial services sector have risen steadily since early 2016 and particularly since the U.S. election in November on expectations of softer financial regulation, lower tax rates and higher interest rates.

Investors are waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump to outline plans for tax cuts, infrastructure spending, levies on imports and foreign policy in a speech on Tuesday night.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc., which is sensitive to the possibility of a border adjustment tax, advanced 1.7 per cent to $57.38 after falling sharply on Friday, when the index notched its steepest fall in over five months.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 36.43 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 15,497.04. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell.

The index is trading near its lowest since Feb. 8, after hitting an all-time high last week.

Bank of Nova Scotia fell 1.1 per cent to $79.48 and Bank of Montreal slipped 0.8 per cent to $99.20. Both banks are due to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, which reports on Thursday, lost 1.1 per cent to $68.48 and National Bank of Canada, which reports on Wednesday, declined 1.5 per cent to $56.98.

Gold miners gained as the precious metal steadied near to the 3-1/2 month highs hit last week.

Barrick Gold Corp. advanced 2.1 per cent to $26.12 and Goldcorp Inc. advanced 2.7 per cent to $22.28.

Pipeline company Enbridge Inc. advanced 1.3 per cent to $54.93 after announcing the completion of its acquisition of Spectra Energy Corp. The broader energy group climbed 0.3 per cent, with oil prices up as investors showed record confidence in prices rising further.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. advanced 2.6 per cent to $21.75 after the company said it would expand by 40 per cent the sales force for its Salix gastrointestinal unit.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to record intraday highs on Monday, after President Donald Trump’s said he would make a “big” statement on infrastructure on Tuesday.

In a meeting with state governors on Monday, Mr. Trump said his administration would be “moving quickly” on regulatory reforms and that his tax plan would be released after a proposal on Obamacare.

Mr. Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening is being closely watched by investors for clues on how he planned to carry out his agenda of boosting economic growth.

“If we have a market that is willing to accept a roadmap that says we are going to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act and then have some form of tax reform by the August recess, I think the market will continue to be supportive,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in New York.

Mr. Trump’s promise a few weeks ago of a “phenomenal” tax announcement helped rekindle a post-election rally, driving the main U.S. markets to record highs.

But with details scant on how he planned to implement his agenda, investors have turned wary and the markets have traded range-bound.

The Dow hit its 11th straight record close on Friday, even though the index has not moved more than 1 per cent in either direction since Dec. 7.

The Dow was up 6.69 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 20,828.45

The S&P 500 was up 0.84 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,368.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.56 points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,847.87.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with gains in energy and financials helping counter losses in consumer staples.

Among stocks, electric carmaker Tesla fell nearly 4 per cent to $246.42 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company’s stock to “sell” from “neutral” and lowered its price target.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical surged 75 per cent to $34.79 following the success of its lead experimental drug in a late-stage study.

Shutterstock dropped 13.4 per cent to $44.73 after the stock image provider reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts’ average estimate.

