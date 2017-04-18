Canada’s main stock index slipped on Tuesday as banks and mining stocks weighed with lower commodity prices and bond yields, while investors also digested disappointing quarterly results from two U.S. corporate heavyweights.

The most influential weights on the index included diversified miner Teck Resources, which fell 3.5 per cent to $28.76, its lowest since late March, and Lundin Mining Corp., which was off 4.6 per cent at $7.11.

Both stocks had notched solid gains in the prior session after Chinese data showed robust industrial output.

Prices for copper, lead and zinc all fell on Tuesday, as geopolitical tension over North Korea fuelled risk aversion.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.76 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,650.13. Six of its 10 main groups were lower, although advancers and decliners were equally matched overall.

The heavyweight financials group lost 0.2 per cent, as Goldman Sachs’ earnings missed Wall Street expectations. Sales at U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson also missed expectations.

Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.2 per cent to $95.75, and Bank of Nova Scotia lost 0.5 per cent to $76.73.

Yields on Canadian and U.S government debt fell as investors took a cautious stance ahead of this weekend’s first round of the French presidential election and amid rising tension between the United States and North Korea.

Resales of Canadian homes rose 1.1 per cent in March from February and prices were up 18.6 per cent from a year earlier as strong demand in Toronto offset cooling elsewhere, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities hit a record high of $38.84-billion in February, boosted by cross-border acquisitions and mergers, Statistics Canada said.

Stock indexes and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday as a snap general election call in Britain added to a growing list of uncertainties for investors, including saber-rattling in the Korean Peninsula and an election in France.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Tokyo after reassuring South Korea of an “iron-clad” alliance with the United States as the reclusive North, which regularly threatens to destroy Japan, South Korea and the United States, has conducted a series of missile and nuclear tests.

In France, opinion polls have for months shown far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron qualifying next Sunday for the May 7 run-off, in what remains the most unpredictable presidential election in decades.

Disappointing quarterly results from corporate heavyweights Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson dragged Wall Street lower.

“The key for the market is still earnings, economic growth etc, and politics is merely a daily side show,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index shed 5 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 2,343 as of 11:20 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 88 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 20,549. Goldman Sachs was responsible for most of that loss. The Nasdaq composite fell 10 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 5,846. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks dipped 4 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 1,356.

Stocks are coming off their biggest one-day gain since March 1, when all four major indexes set record highs. Stocks have mostly traded lower since then, although the Nasdaq topped that record in late March.

Health care products giant Johnson & Johnson fell after investors were disappointed with its sales. The company’s top-selling Crohn’s disease drug Remicade fell 6 per cent. The company also said growth for many consumer health products slowed down and payers demanded bigger rebates on treatments for cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and primary care products. Its stock lost $4.44, or 3.5 per cent, to $121.28.

Prescription drug distributor Cardinal Health said it will reach the low end of its profit estimates for this year and it expects a smaller profit next year, partly because drug prices continue to fall. The company will also pay $6.1 billion to buy a group of businesses from medical device maker Medtronic. Cardinal Health sank $9.25, or 11.3 per cent, to $72.58.

Goldman Sachs’ revenue fell short of investor projections in the first quarter as its highly-regarded trading desks didn’t perform as well as their competitors. The stock gave up $9.28, or 4.1 per cent, to $216.98. It’s up more than 35 per cent over the last year and reached all-time high above $250 a share in March.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.98 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.43 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.55 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.91 per cent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.35 per cent.

Sterling strengthened as British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election on June 8, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union.

Deutsche Bank said the surprise election call is a “game-changer” for the currency, and that it will raise its forecasts for the pound in the coming days.

Risk-aversion favoured the safe-haven yen.

“Dollar-yen has been suffering from risk-aversion, which is reflected in weak stocks and just in general, with a bit of geopolitical fears,” said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

The dollar index fell 0.43 per cent, with the euro up 0.48 per cent to $1.0691.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.16 per cent versus the greenback at 108.73 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.275, up 1.50 per cent on the day.

Oil prices were weighed by concerns that U.S. production growth is undermining efforts to cut oversupply, but U.S. crude pared losses after gasoline data showed a draw of about 400,000 barrels in the New York Harbor region.

U.S. crude fell 0.02 per cent to $52.64 per barrel and Brent was last at $55.18, down 0.33 per cent on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields fell as nervousness ahead of France’s first round of Presidential elections this weekend and ongoing geopolitical tensions increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 13/32 in price to yield 2.2054 per cent, from 2.252 per cent late on Monday.

Gold edged up after touching five-month highs the previous session, bolstered by the weaker dollar, North Korea tensions and the French presidential election.

Spot gold added 0.1 per cent to $1,284.95 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.35 pe rcent to $1,287.40 an ounce.

Copper lost 1.24 per cent to $5,621.50 a tonne.

With files from The Associated Press

