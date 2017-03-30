Canada’s main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Cenovus shares tumbled 11.8 per cent to $15.39 after the Canadian company agreed to buy oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips for $17.7-billion.

The overall energy group was down 1.2 per cent even as oil prices rose. U.S. crude was up 1.8 per cent at $50.41 a barrel.

Shares of CIBC fell 2.1 per cent to $114.79 after it raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc ahead of a June deadline. CIBC said it offered about $4.9-billion in cash and stock, up from the earlier $3.8 billion offer.

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s chief executive officer told shareholders at the bank’s annual meeting that it does not have a “widespread problem” with its sales practices, responding to a report staffers were pressured to meet targets.

Its shares rose 0.4 per cent to $66.37, while the overall financials group was little changed.

The steady profile for financials came as data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated. Some of Canada’s major banks have operations in the United States.

At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was off 37.67 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 15,619.96.

On Wednesday, the index posted its highest close in more than a month at 15,657.63.

Dollarama Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates as the average amount customers spent at its stores increased, sending the Canadian discount retailer’s shares to a record high, up 7.6 per cent at $107.35.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 per cent.

U.S. stocks were higher in morning trading on Thursday as bank stocks gained after data showed that the domestic economy grew at a faster pace in the fourth-quarter than previously estimated.

Gross domestic product increased 2.1 per cent, compared with the previously reported 1.9 per cent, the Commerce Department said.

Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan were all up between 0.8-1.6 per cent, while Goldman Sachs’ 1.4-per-cent rise helped lift the Dow.

The market has been range bound in the past few days as investors look for new catalysts and assess the impact of Republicans’ failure to pass a healthcare bill on tax reform and the rest of President Donald Trump’s pro-growth agenda, hopes for which have helped drive stocks to record highs.

But the rally may be near its peak, according to a Reuters poll of strategists, who forecast U.S. shares will gain less than 3 per cent between now and year-end. The S&P had risen 10.3 per cent since the U.S. election through Wednesday’s close.

The rapid climb in equities has raised concerns regarding valuations, with the S&P 500 trading at nearly 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months against its long-term average of 15 times.

The market will be looking at quarterly earnings to see if the lofty valuations can be supported. First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 10.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“It’s the end of the quarter and investors are buying whatever little dip that we’ve seen,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

“The market has been quiet in the past few days and are looking forward to the first-quarter earnings in the absence of any major economic data.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 82.9 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 20,742.22.

The S&P 500 was up 7.54 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 2,368.67.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 15.52 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 5,913.06.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the financial index’s 0.93-per-cent rise leading the advancers. Investors are also watching comments from a host of Federal Reserve officials on clues for the path forward for interest rate hikes.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she sees more rate hikes this year as the U.S. economy is expected to rebound from what looks like a weak first quarter.

Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan, San Francisco Fed head John Williams and New York Fed President William Dudley are also scheduled to make appearances.

Crude rose to a three-week high after Kuwaiti comments bolstered optimism that OPEC and its partners will extended output curbs.

Futures in New York climbed as much as 1.1 per cent. Kuwait and other countries support prolonging production cuts that are scheduled to expire in June, the Persian Gulf emirate’s Oil Minister Issam Almarzooq told state-run news agency KUNA. Prices rose yesterday after U.S. government data showed that gasoline inventories dropped more than expected, while refineries boosted the amount of crude they processed by the most in almost three years.

While U.S. crude supplies rose to a record last week, they increased by less than they were expected to, signaling that more oil is being pulled out of storage. That optimism and the disruption in Libyan output has helped drive prices up 3.7 percent over the past two sessions, their longest stretch of gains in more than a month. They had slid last week to the lowest since November as American supply gains countered output cuts by other producers.

“Traders are responding to speculation about the possible extension of the output cuts,” Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research in Winchester, Massachusetts, said by telephone. “This is more important than inventory levels at the moment. We’ll have to start seeing inventories decline before long or prices will come back under pressure.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery advanced 52 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $50.03 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract touched $50.12, the highest since March 9.

Brent for May settlement, which expires Friday, rose 26 cents to $52.68 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a $2.65 premium to WTI. The more-active June contract increased 34 cents to $52.88.



With files from Bloomberg News

