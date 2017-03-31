Canada’s main stock index fell modestly in morning trading on Friday, weighed by financial and railway companies, though better-than-expected results from BlackBerry offset some of the losses.

The most influential movers on the index included Royal Bank of Canada, which fell 0.5 per cent to $97.39, and Bank of Nova Scotia, which declined 0.8 per cent to $78.01. Bank of Montreal slipped 0.3 per cent to $99.55.

CIBC, which fell nearly 3 per cent on Thursday after it raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc, recouped some of the previous session’s losses, rising 0.6 per cent to $114.48.

The overall financials group slipped 0.3 per cent.

At 11:327 a.m ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.48 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 15,567.28.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, four fell.

BlackBerry Ltd, which said it expects to be profitable on an adjusted basis in 2018 and nearly halved its operating costs, was one of the bright spots in the market. Shares surged 14 per cent to $10.53.

The tech group was the best performing sector, climbing 0.8 per cent.

Canada’s two biggest rail operators also dragged, with Canadian Pacific Railway slipping 0.7 per cent to $196.02 and Canadian National Railway off 0.3 per cent to $98.92. Industrials fell 0.1 per cent.

Energy stocks tracked moves in oil prices, which fell after a three-day crude rally ran out of steam. The group retreated 0.6 per cent.

Data showed the Canadian economy expanded by a healthy 0.6 percent in January from December, indicating first-quarter growth will be stronger than expected as the country gradually recovers from the shock of low oil prices.

U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average firmly on course to book their biggest first-quarter gains in four years.

Wall Street has hit a series of record highs following the election of President Donald Trump on bets that he would introduce tax cuts and boost infrastructure spending. The rally has also benefited from a raft of robust economic data.

The S&P is on track to gain 5.7 per cent and the Dow 4.7 per cent for the quarter ending Friday, their biggest first-quarter gains since 2013.

However, investors appeared to be a little cautious heading into the new quarter amid lofty valuations and doubts about Trump’s ability to deliver on his ambitious agenda.

“We’re really only about 1 per cent below the record high again, so valuations are starting to creep higher,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab & Co Inc.

“If earnings reports come in as expected, then they will catch up with the valuations, if they don’t then I think the market will start to pull back.”

First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 10.1 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The index is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months against its long-term average of 15.

Utilities and real estate - defensive plays of the S&P 500 - outperformed the other major sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 33.91 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 20,694.58, the S&P 500 was down 0.23 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,367.83 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.28 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 5,917.63.

Shares of FMC Corp were the biggest gainers on the S&P, up 14.7 per cent after the company agreed to buy DuPont’s crop protection business and sell its health and nutrition unit to DuPont. DuPont’s shares were down 0.6 per cent

Amazon.com was the top stock on the S&P and the Nasdaq, with a 0.5-per-cent gain.

